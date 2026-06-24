The first-ever all-electric VW campervan is now on sale: the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach turns the recognisable EV people-carrier into a mobile bedroom, adding a fold-out double bed, table and chairs, plus a new ‘Overnight’ mode for the climate control and lighting – all for just £1,200.

Almost inseparable from the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style on which it is based, the only visual change for the Beach is the retro Stockton alloy wheels – now exclusive to this model. Also unique for the Buzz Beach is the Candy White and Cherry Red paint (a £2,826 option) on the model we saw in a studio ahead of the car’s reveal.

It’s business as usual inside, too. Available in five, six and seven-seat variations, it looks and feels exactly like its standard sibling with a tall dashboard and 12.9-inch touchscreen. Hidden within it, however, is the Buzz’s new ‘Overnight’ mode, which gives owners uninterrupted access to the car’s climate control, USB charge ports and the 30-colour ambient lighting. VW says the Beach can harness its “powerful battery” to offer “continuous off-grid climate control for up to 48 hours”.

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In the rear, a bed folds out from behind the back seats. In five-seat models it fits neatly within the boot, while on six and seven-seat variants it stacks vertically, eating into more of the available cargo space. The mattress measures two metres by 1.2 metres, which VW claims is “slightly bigger than a standard double bed”, allowing the Buzz to “comfortably sleep two” adults.

Unlike Volkswagen’s range of California campers, the roof in the ID. Buzz is fixed, and doesn’t rise to reveal supplementary sleeping quarters. However, all versions come with magnetic blackout curtains for each of the side windows and ventilation slats for the driver and passenger glass, plus a full-length blind for models fitted with a panoramic roof.

In addition to the bed, the Beach also brings a fold-out table and chair – identical to those found in the tailgate of the petrol, diesel and hybrid California. While there is no option for a kitchen in the Buzz, standard-fit Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech means you can connect a coffee machine or induction hob while staying off-grid.

The ID. Buzz Beach goes on sale imminently, priced from £53,955 excluding VAT (£63,837 inc VAT). That represents a £1,200 premium versus the equivalent Style, which itself sits above the base Life variant.

Every version comes with a 282bhp single motor mounted to the rear axle, and a 79kWh battery that its maker claims is good for 279 miles on a charge – two miles more, in fact, than the similarly-specced Style.

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