Polestar describes itself as the “Swedish electric performance car brand” but alongside ‘performance’, its design and sustainability values are just as important and all three are very much on show with its latest creation, the Polestar Formula 2030 Concept.

The name ‘Formula 2030’ comes from Polestar’s roadmap introduced to accelerate business growth and drive the brand toward profitability before the end of the decade. That all sounds pretty dry so to get pulses racing over the marque’s future, Polestar’s head of design, Philipp Romers, has created his first start-to-finish creation for the company.

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Romers, who joined Polestar from Audi in 2025, previously told Auto Express that the brand “needed a bold evolution not revolution of what came before”. With that in mind, the Polestar Formula 2030 Concept “is a physical embodiment of how we apply Polestar‘s core values of design, performance and sustainability to the next production cars”.

If you’re sold on the looks alone, you might be saddened to hear Polestar has no plans to put the Formula 2030 Concept into production. However, Romers pointed out that “if Polestar could only make one car, this would be it”. The manufacturer is heading in the other direction though because it’s adding more cars to its line up, all of which will be influenced by the Formula 2030’s design.