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Long-term tests

Long-term test: Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI 150 Style

First report: VW says its compact SUV is full of ‘Secret Sauce’, but is it a tasty recipe? We’re about to find out

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Nov 2026
Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI - secret sauce6
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£2,983 off RRP*
Pros
  • Plenty of tech
  • Some classy design touches
  • Excellent interior quality
Cons
  • Economy not great
  • Style trim not our pick of the range
  • Slightly bland exterior styling
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Verdict

Having spent a lot of time with the Volkswagen T-Roc throughout its launch cycle, I’m fairly in-tune with what it can and can’t do well. That doesn’t always correlate to everyday life, though, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it fares over the next few months, with the build quality already proving impressive.

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  • Mileage: 2,416 miles
  • Efficiency: 44.5mpg

The second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc is a car I’ve followed rather closely for a while now. I went to a private unveiling way back in June 2025 (a few months before the wraps came off publicly) and I was one of the first to drive it in the UK earlier this year, sampling several trim levels. 

It seems I can’t shake off the T-Roc, because I’m living with one for the next six months and will be interested to see if the popular compact SUV has any surprises left for me. 

Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI - boot6

And I do mean popular. The original sold more than two million units, and the new car is already VW’s third best-seller, behind the Golf and all-conquering Tiguan. It’s not hard to see why, because the second-generation car aims to follow the same tried and tested formula as the first one, with inoffensive looks, solid powertrain options, a classy cabin and a refined driving experience.

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The first of those elements was explained to me in detail by VW’s design chief, Andy Mindt. The rounded, rather plain styling falls under two of three core principles: ‘Stability’ and ‘Likeability’. The third, more exciting theme is ‘Secret Sauce’ –  and I’m not talking about the famous currywurst and ketchup you can buy from the VW factory in Germany. What that means is the integration of unexpected, clever details that give the T-Roc some character. 

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In the past, VW’s Secret Sauce has brought us the likes of the golf ball-shaped gear knob and tartan seat upholstery on the Golf GTI hot hatch. Now, the new ID. Tiguan and ID. Polo get a ‘Retro’ mode on their screens to mimic a Golf Mk4’s display. Also saucy, I reckon. 

In the T-Roc, there are swimmers pictured within the ‘lanes’ of the wireless smartphone charging pad and little drawings of a pretzel, ice cream and suitcase on the bottom of the centre console. There’s also a tiny T-Roc with a surfboard on its roof overlaid onto the rear window, and on the highest-rung R-Line trim, weighted wheel caps that always stay upright. 

Beyond these stylish additions, Mindt told me that Secret Sauce also lies within the build quality. This is reflected in the sound of the doors closing (they make a solid ‘thunk’ noise), having proper door handles (although inside there’s a slightly quirky set of reverse-hinged handles) and the robust-feeling switchgear. All of this is immediately noticeable when you poke around the T-Roc, and it feels typically VW in this regard. 

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Technology is another part of the T-Roc’s Secret Sauce, and considering the SUV’s mid-to-low positioning within the brand’s model range, it’s very impressive. 

Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI - dashboard6

As standard, the £31,990 Life trim gets an eight-inch digital driver’s display and a large 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control. The £32,495 Match adds sat-nav, VW’s IDA voice assistant, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The £36,660 Style model we have and the £39,155 R-Line mainly focus on visual upgrades over the rest of the range. 

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The T-Roc has also arrived during a shift in interior design strategy at VW. The company is backtracking on its touch-sensitive buttons (which is excellent news), but sadly in the T-Roc the annoying touch sliders are still present below the touchscreen. I’ve been able to avoid using them, however, thanks to the new volume/driving profile rotary control on the centre console. The steering wheel also retains the old-style physical buttons.

Fit and finish in the T-Roc is back to what you would expect of a VW, after some of the brand’s recent offerings were found lacking in this area. All around the dash and the areas you’re frequently in contact with, the T-Roc feels sturdy, durable and premium, too. 

We’ll look in more detail at how the VW drives in future reports. However, given that I’ve racked up over 2,400 miles within the first month, it might already be obvious that I’m enjoying life behind the wheel.

Rating:4.5 stars
Model tested:Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 eTSI 150 Style
On fleet since:September 2026
Price new:£36,660
Powertrain:1.5-litre turbo 4cyl petrol MHEV
Power/torque:148bhp/250Nm
CO2/tax:129g/km/31%
Options:Powered bootlid (£340), metallic paint (£830)
Insurance*:Group: 19
Mileage2,416
Efficiency:44.5mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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