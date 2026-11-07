Verdict

Having spent a lot of time with the Volkswagen T-Roc throughout its launch cycle, I’m fairly in-tune with what it can and can’t do well. That doesn’t always correlate to everyday life, though, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it fares over the next few months, with the build quality already proving impressive.

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Mileage: 2,416 miles

2,416 miles Efficiency: 44.5mpg

The second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc is a car I’ve followed rather closely for a while now. I went to a private unveiling way back in June 2025 (a few months before the wraps came off publicly) and I was one of the first to drive it in the UK earlier this year, sampling several trim levels.

It seems I can’t shake off the T-Roc, because I’m living with one for the next six months and will be interested to see if the popular compact SUV has any surprises left for me.

And I do mean popular. The original sold more than two million units, and the new car is already VW’s third best-seller, behind the Golf and all-conquering Tiguan. It’s not hard to see why, because the second-generation car aims to follow the same tried and tested formula as the first one, with inoffensive looks, solid powertrain options, a classy cabin and a refined driving experience.