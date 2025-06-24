Verdict

The Volkswagen ID. Tiguan drives similarly to the old ID.4 - which is no bad thing as we found the ID.4 comfortable and refined, if a little dull. The key changes come in the shape of the interior usability and as we’ve seen on other new VWs, the company is stepping in the right direction.

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One of the automotive industry’s worst-kept secrets has finally been confirmed after Volkswagen announced the successor to its all-electric ID.4 will be called ID. Tiguan.

The ID. Tiguan is based on the ID.4, but Volkswagen clearly thinks the amount of changes over the old car are sufficient to warrant a new name. The decision also aligns with Volkswagen’s strategy of giving its electric cars more familiar names – as we’ve recently seen with the ID. Polo and we will see with the forthcoming ID. Golf.

Volkswagen’s chief designer, Andreas Mindt, previously told us: “In my opinion, you have to have names. The original Beetle was the Volkswagen 1200; it’s not a name. But the audience immediately gave it a name. These names are so human; you can humanise them. This is what we want to chase – this human element on a Volkswagen. I love it.”