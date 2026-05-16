Verdict

What any family car needs above all else is easy-to-use space and excellent practicality – and in that respect the Volkswagen Tiguan absolutely nails its brief. If it wasn’t for a gearbox that can struggle around town (where I spend much of my time), it would earn a higher rating.

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Mileage: 3,642 miles

3,642 miles Efficiency: 44.1mpg

Strange as it may sound, the biggest sign of how much I think of the Tiguan as a family car is how little thought I give it. I’ve never had to worry about whether the family will be comfortable or whether our luggage will fit. And thanks to its mild-hybrid powertrain, there hasn’t been any range anxiety. The VW takes it all in its stride.

We spent the best part of six months with the car, and it’s been plain sailing all the way. It replaced a similarly priced Volvo EX30, and the VW’s extra 30cm of length was appreciated by both my daughter – who had more legroom in the back – and my wife, because the bigger boot meant we never had to think too hard about what to pack.

In our time with the VW, we did a couple of big drives – a holiday in Norfolk and then visiting friends in Northumberland – and the Tiguan was ideal for us. It was big enough to take us and all our stuff, but not so big that parking – or fuel economy – was a problem.