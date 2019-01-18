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Slow-selling Ford Transit Nugget camper axed in UK

The Ford Transit Nugget has been discontinued in the UK, but marches on in left-hand-drive markets

By:Richard Ingram
22 Sep 2026
Ford Transit Custom Nugget - front

The Ford Transit Nugget has been axed in the UK, handing the advantage back to Volkswagen, which continues to mop up in the manufacturer-backed compact campervan market. A spokesperson for Ford told Auto Express the Nugget has been “quietly discontinued” in the UK, but that it “continues to be sold on the continent in left-hand drive.”

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Built as a collaboration between Ford and German campervan specialist, Westfailia, the facelifted Nugget was first revealed three years ago, before arriving here early in 2024. Based on the hugely popular Ford Transit Custom, the Nugget never took off, and “given the very small volumes here it was removed from sale” earlier this year.

The model is still listed on Ford’s customer website, priced from £63,150 excluding VAT, but no longer features on the brand’s configurator. Ford said “orders are subject to available stock”, though at the time of writing, no models were available via Ford’s stock search function. 

The news hands a distinct advantage to the hugely successful Volkswagen California, which remains one of the only campers designed and built in-house. The Mercedes Marco Polo is another, but is much more expensive. Both are currently available to lease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The Nugget was offered with a choice of diesel and plug-in hybrid power, and could even be specified with all-wheel drive. It was built on the same platform as the Transit Custom, defined by a sophisticated independent rear suspension system.

Inside, the dashboard was also shared with the updated Transit Custom, featuring that vehicle’s 13-inch SYNC 4 infotainment system, and the latest driver-assistance technology including an active cruise control system and 360-degree camera system. In terms of camper-specific features, the Nugget boasted a modular interior with cooking, eating and sleeping areas, plus room for four adults, including space in the pop-up roof. 

Due to this model’s slow sales, we don’t expect to see Ford offer another camper in the near future. Instead, the company is offering accessories such as roof tents for models including the Ranger pick-up – in addition to the usual optional extras and dealer-fit accessories.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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