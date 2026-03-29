Our opinion on the Skoda Peaq

The Skoda Peaq takes the famously thoughtful, value-focused brand to new heights, with its bold design, elevated quality and sophisticated technology surpassing most motorists’ expectations of the Czech maker, while still delivering on practicality and everyday cleverness. The all-new flagship SUV is focused on comfort and space, but fortunately isn’t so cumbersome or colossal on the road that it feels like you might drive over a small village rather than through it. The 395-mile range trumps most rivals’ too. This may be the most expensive Skoda ever, but you do get what you pay for.

About the Skoda Peaq

It’s astonishing to think how far Skoda has come over the past few decades, in terms of both its reputation among UK motorists and the caliber of cars it produces. Back in the eighties, the Czech brand was little more than the subject of umpteen jokes over here, known for poor reliability and build quality, and dated offerings. Fast forward to today, and it’s one of the most popular makers around, and now we’ve arrived at what is – if you’ll pardon the already overused pun – peak Skoda. This is its biggest and most luxurious creation ever: the all-new, all-electric, seven-seat Skoda Peaq.

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Of course, Skoda knows a thing or two about making a big, brilliant seven-seat SUV, given that its Kodiaq is our pick of the bunch here at Auto Express, having won our Large SUV of the Year award five years on the trot over its two generations. However, as you can clearly see, the company has gone a lot further than shoving a few batteries into the familiar family favourite to create its impressive new flagship.