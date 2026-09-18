Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Range Rover Evoque is now just £455 a month

Desirable Autobiography trim

Fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid power

Get the deal at only £454.84 a month

The Range Rover badge doesn’t grace our Car Deal of the Day very often, but today is an exception, as the luxury brand’s smallest model can be had for a little over £450 a month right now.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Range Rover Evoque in top-spec Autobiography trim for just £454.84 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £5,858.07. It’s a three-year deal with an annual limit of 5,000 miles.

Tweaking the terms yields even better value in our opinion. Switching to a nine-month initial outlay saves over £1,000, with the monthly payment still coming to a very reasonable £485.76. Adjusting the mileage cap to a more flexible 8,000 a year can be done for around £20 extra a month.

It may be getting a little long in the tooth, but the baby Rangie is still a very desirable luxury small SUV that has immediate kerb appeal. This Range Rover Evoque, badged P270e, is the super-frugal plug-in hybrid model, which sees a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor to give a meaty 265bhp.

Of more importance is the claimed 203mpg and 38-mile electric range from the 15kWh battery pack, although you’ll only get the former if you regularly charge the car and drive in EV mode as much as possible.

What we really like about this deal is that it’s for the top-spec and very posh Autobiography model. Key highlights of this trim include 20-inch alloys, pixel LED headlights, a sliding panoramic roof, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable front seats. And to let people know that you’ve got the top version, there’s bronze-coloured trim, including Range Rover badging.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Range Rover Evoque leasing offers from leading providers on our Range Rover Evoque page.

Check out the Range Rover Evoque deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…