Car Deal of the Day: super 373-mile Skoda Enyaq is a bargain for under £300 a month

Quality feel; spacious interior

373-mile range

Get the deal at only £261.90 a month

A big-batteried Skoad Enyaq with a 373-mile range for well under £300 a month? Doesn't sound believable, but the Auto Express Buy A Car service has come up trumps.

Scouring our marketplace, we spotted Carwow Leasey offering just such a car for a bonkers £261.90 a month on a two-year term with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. And all that's needed to get the deal under way is a 12-month initial payment of £3,437.80.

Adjusting the terms still gives excellent value, with a nine-month initial payment coming in at £2,901.13 and £289.57, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 a year can be done for under £25 extra a month on both initial payment options.

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While the Enyaq may not be the freshest electric SUV around, it's still one of the best. Recently updated, the Skoda still offers a compelling mix of space, equipment, value and comfortable driving dynamics.

This deal gets you the entry-level SE L – but, this being a Skoda, it's still very well equipped.

SE L trim brings heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry with walk-away locking, a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with wireless phone charging. There's even an electric tailgate with hands-free opening.

What we like about this deal is that it's for the larger battery. So, at 84kWh, Skoda claims a range of 373 miles, plus it's a nicely quick car to drive thanks to 284bhp.

The interior is both well-made and spacious – the boot is simply vast at 585 litres – and rear-seat passengers can stretch out comfortably.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq page.

Check out the Skoda Enyaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…