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Car Deal of the Day: Posh and practical Audi A5 Avant can be yours for less than you think

Audi’s exceptional upmarket estate car is a steal at just over £284 a month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 September

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Sep 2026
Audi A5 Avant - main image
  • Tech-packed cabin and 476-litre boot
  • Desirable S line trim offers plenty of kit
  • Available from just £284 per month 

If you ask us, the new Audi A5 Avant is one of the best estate cars on sale. It’s practical, comfortable, efficient, well equipped and feels suitably premium. Of course, it’s not always within budget – but right now there’s a great deal to be had, because it’s available from less than £300 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service

Select Car Leasing is offering a two-year lease on the A5 Avant in S line trim for only £284.15 per month – nearly £100 less than the cheapest deal available for its chief rival, the BMW 3 Series Touring.

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The offer requires an initial outlay of £3,763, which represents a year’s worth of monthly payments. But it’s possible to reduce this to the equivalent of just one month’s payment, and you’ll only pay £424 per month thereafter. That’s less than some versions of the MINI Cooper cost to lease!

Another way to get more for your money is to get the same A5 Avant on a three-year-deal, where it’s available from £320 a month, while four-year agreements start from just under £335 per month. 

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The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. However, the A5 Avant is such a good motorway cruiser, with its comfortable ride and impressive refinement, that we think most people will want to travel much further in it. Fortunately, upping the limit to 10,000 miles only costs £22 extra a month, or you can cover up to 15,000 miles in the Audi each year and spend as little as £342 each month. 

This particular A5 Avant we found features a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 148bhp and can return more than 40mpg. The 476-litre boot is nice and square in shape, and you have a flexible 40/20/40-split rear bench. Fold the rear seats down, and there’s a capacity of 1,424 litres to play with. 

Standard kit includes a wraparound 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric tailgate, a rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. But with S line trim, the A5 Avant features a sportier bodykit, sports suspension that lowers the ride height by 20mm, heated sports front seats and 30-colour ambient lighting. 

Audi A5 Avant - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A5 page.

Deals on Audi A5 rivals

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £402 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New Volkswagen PassatFrom £400 ppm**

Check out the Audi A5 Avant deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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