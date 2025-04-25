Car Deal of the Day: Posh and practical Audi A5 Avant can be yours for less than you think

Tech-packed cabin and 476-litre boot

Desirable S line trim offers plenty of kit

Available from just £284 per month

If you ask us, the new Audi A5 Avant is one of the best estate cars on sale. It’s practical, comfortable, efficient, well equipped and feels suitably premium. Of course, it’s not always within budget – but right now there’s a great deal to be had, because it’s available from less than £300 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Select Car Leasing is offering a two-year lease on the A5 Avant in S line trim for only £284.15 per month – nearly £100 less than the cheapest deal available for its chief rival, the BMW 3 Series Touring.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The offer requires an initial outlay of £3,763, which represents a year’s worth of monthly payments. But it’s possible to reduce this to the equivalent of just one month’s payment, and you’ll only pay £424 per month thereafter. That’s less than some versions of the MINI Cooper cost to lease!

Another way to get more for your money is to get the same A5 Avant on a three-year-deal, where it’s available from £320 a month, while four-year agreements start from just under £335 per month.