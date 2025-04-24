Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar for £212 per month is a stylish bargain
The Cupra Terramar is proof that family SUVs don’t have to be bland or boring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 September.
- Sporty design and keen handling
- Spacious and brimming with kit
- Only £212.88 per month on a two-year lease
While some cars are just bland boxes on wheels, the Cupra Terramar injects some Spanish flair into the family SUV recipe with bold styling, a racy interior design and an engaging driving experience. At the same time, the Terramar retains all the key qualities that make mid-size SUVs so popular, such as practicality and comfort – and you can have all this style and substance for just under £213 per month.
That’s the deal currently on offer for the Terramar V1 from the Auto Express Buy a Car service courtesy of Leasing Options. The two-year lease requires an initial payment of £2,954, meaning you pay £212.88 per month afterwards.
If the initial payment is a little on the steep side, you can reduce it from the equivalent of 12 months’ payment to just six months, bringing the outlay down to £1,971. Do this and the monthly cost increases to around £260.
Both deals see mileage capped at the standard 5,000 per year, but you can increase the annual allowance to 8,000 for an extra £20 per month.
The car featured here might be the entry-level V1 model, but it’s still packed with standard kit, including sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bucket seats up front, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and an array of driver-assistance tech.
Despite its bold styling, the Terramar has been made with families in mind. The car features a generous 540 litres of boot capacity, rising to 630 litres when the rear bench is slid forward. There’s also enough room in the rear to sit three abreast, and the narrow transmission tunnel means there won’t be too much squabbling for foot space, either.
The cabin has a sporty theme with plenty of signature copper detailing, and a dashboard design that feels more driver-focused than you’ll find on other family SUVs.
Under the bonnet, the Terramar comes fitted with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine, which delivers a punchy 148bhp and is mated to a smooth seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Running costs shouldn’t break the bank, either, with Cupra claiming more than 47mpg.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.
Deals on Cupra Terramar rivals
Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…