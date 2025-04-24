Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar for £212 per month is a stylish bargain

Sporty design and keen handling

Spacious and brimming with kit

Only £212.88 per month on a two-year lease

While some cars are just bland boxes on wheels, the Cupra Terramar injects some Spanish flair into the family SUV recipe with bold styling, a racy interior design and an engaging driving experience. At the same time, the Terramar retains all the key qualities that make mid-size SUVs so popular, such as practicality and comfort – and you can have all this style and substance for just under £213 per month.

That’s the deal currently on offer for the Terramar V1 from the Auto Express Buy a Car service courtesy of Leasing Options. The two-year lease requires an initial payment of £2,954, meaning you pay £212.88 per month afterwards.

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If the initial payment is a little on the steep side, you can reduce it from the equivalent of 12 months’ payment to just six months, bringing the outlay down to £1,971. Do this and the monthly cost increases to around £260.

Both deals see mileage capped at the standard 5,000 per year, but you can increase the annual allowance to 8,000 for an extra £20 per month.

The car featured here might be the entry-level V1 model, but it’s still packed with standard kit, including sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bucket seats up front, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and an array of driver-assistance tech.