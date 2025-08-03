Car Deal of the Day: pick up a Peugeot 2008 for £202 a month

Bold styling inside and out

Top-spec GT Premium trim

Only £201.79 a month

The Peugeot 2008 may be getting on a little in years, but it's still a boldly styled SUV that holds plenty of character. It's also rather affordable right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Our marketplace is currently offering the high-riding Pug for as little as £202 a month on a two-year deal, undercutting a raft of similarly sized SUVs.

To get the deal underway, all you need to do is lay down £2,684.28 as a 12-month initial payment. But if that's a little too steep as an upfront payment, nine months comes to £2,267.19, with the monthly price only rising to £222.71.

Mileage, meanwhile, is set at a default 5,000 annually, but this can be raised to a more flexible 8,000 for around £12 extra a month.

The Peugeot 2008 uses the 208's supermini platform but adds a higher-riding, more purposeful body. It's also a little roomier inside, particularly in the back, making this an excellent small little SUV for families.

Powering this 2008 is one of Peugeot's familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. This deal gets you the mid-level version with a punchy 129bhp that serves up a 0-62mph acceleration time of 9.2 seconds, plus it's mated to a smooth automatic gearbox.

This deal gets you the top-spec trim – GT Premium packs a 3D i-Cockpit, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats with a massaging and electrically-adjustable driver's seat, eight-colour ambient lighting, a black roof, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Smart-looking 'Obsession Blue' metallic paint is thrown in, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 2008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 2008 page.

Check out the Peugeot 2008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…