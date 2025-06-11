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Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series provides plenty of poke for pennies

The 1 Series is a smart and desirable hatch – especially in this 123 xDrive trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 September

By:George Armitage
7 Sep 2026
BMW 1 Series - front cornering
  • Good to drive; M sport trim
  • Four-wheel drive 123 xDrive model
  • Only £249.90 a month

The BMW 1 Series has long been a favourite for those who like a hatchback to have style, panache and a strong dose of everyday usability – and today's deal just underlines this. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service the compact BMW is available for as little as £228 a month. But we're focusing on the 123 xDrive M Sport here, because it comes in at a remarkable £250 a month.

This deal from Carwow Leasey is for four years and requires a 12-month initial payment of £3,293.80 to get it underway, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

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Naturally, you can tweak the terms to suit your budget. A nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,687.83, with the monthly outlay rising to just £265.87. Adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 costs around £20 a month extra, too. 

The 123 xDrive M Sport is easily one of the most desirable models in the 1 Series range, and this deal makes it temptingly affordable. 

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine hooked up to a four-wheel drive transmission. It's a potent thing – 215bhp serves up a 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 153mph, plus there's the reassurance of xDrive all-wheel drive.

M Sport gives all the must-have equipment, with items such as a bodykit, stiffer suspension, 18-inch bi-colour 'M' alloy wheels, front sports seats and Alcantara trim with blue stitching all coming as standard. 

The 1 Series is a fun car to drive on a country road, with taut body control, sharp steering and strong brakes. It's a decent cruiser on a motorway, too, and the interior has the high-tech, high-quality feel that you'd expect.    

BMW 1 Series - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 1 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 1 Series page.

Deals on BMW 1 Series rivals

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £25,902Avg. savings £3,434
New Audi A3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,870
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £25,844Avg. savings £3,288
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Check out the BMW 1 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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