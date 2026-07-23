Car Deal of the Day: MGS9 is frugal and family-friendly at £237 a month

Spacious, seven-seater SUV

PHEV has 63-mile EV range

Only £236.59 a month

We last featured the MGS9 as our Deal of the Day in July, and then we were impressed at just how much you got for only £257 a month. But now prices have slipped even further, to an absolutely bonkers £236.59.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the big MG on a two-year agreement with a £3,138.08 12-month initial payment and an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

That’s excellent for money, but we’re particularly taken with the six-month initial payment, because this wipes off more than £1,000 up front, and yet the monthly outlay still comes to a very reasonable £228.48.

Meanwhile, raising the mileage cap to 8,000 is affordable, too – it costs less than £20 extra a month whether you go for the six, nine or 12-month initial payment options.

When we say this is a big MG, we really do mean it. The MGS9 sits at the top of the Chinese-owned British brand’s model range, and occupies the position of both flagship and family-friendly seven-seat SUV.It’s an extremely roomy car, with a very generous middle row and even enough space in the rearmost seats for a pair of adults to squeeze in. To that you can add a decent-sized boot with all the seats in place, with a 332-litre capacity.

There’s a quality feel to the interior, too, plus loads of standard equipment. This Comfort model gets heated front seats, a panoramic opening sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera.

Powering the MGS9 is a fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid system. It consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 24.7kWh battery for a claimed range of 63 miles and over 350mpg fuel economy – as long as you charge up the car regularly. It’s a punchy pairing, too, with just under 300bhp on tap.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MGS9 leasing offers from leading providers on our MGS9 page.

Check out the MGS9 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…