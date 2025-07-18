Car Deal of the Day: Audi A3 Sportback for £227 per month is posh but not pricey

Premium look and feel

Desirable S line model

Only £226.98 a month

The Audi A3 Sportback may be one of the German brand's older models, but it still cuts a dash and has a premium look and feel that other hatchbacks lack.

With a facelifted version waiting in the wings, stocks of the current version have become even more affordable. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can pick one up for as little as £227 a month.

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This deal comes from Carwow Leasey and requires a 12-month initial payment of £3,018.76 to get it under way. It's a two-year agreement, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

You could save just under £500 straight away by opting for a nine-month initial payment plan, which sees the monthly outlay rising to £250.02. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for under a tenner extra a month, too.

The soon-to-arrive updated A3 features a new dashboard layout that puts the hatchback in line with Audi's more recent models. But it's a little change in the grand scheme of things, and this current model still has all the tech and plush fixtures and fittings that the German brand is known for.

What we really like about this deal is that it's for the desirable S line model. This version takes the already well equipped mid-range Sport model and adds a racy bodykit, multi-colour LED interior lighting, privacy glass, and stiffer suspension for a sportier drive.

Power comes from a punchy and smooth 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a slick S tronic automatic gearbox.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 Sportback leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 Sportback page.

Check out the Audi A3 Sportback deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…