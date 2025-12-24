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Car Deal of the Day: Suzuki Swift at £164 a month is a Bank Holiday bargain

The Suzuki Swift is a fun and frugal supermini, and our Deal of the Day for 31 August

By:Steve Walker
31 Aug 2026
Suzuki Swift - full front
  • Hoot to drive; frugal mild-hybrid power
  • Well-equipped Motion trim
  • Only £163.85 a month

The balmy summer weather may seem like a distant memory now, but there are still some crazy hot leasing deals around. Like this one, which puts you in the driving seat of the excellent Suzuki Swift for under £164 a month.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, GB Leasing is offering the pint-sized Suzuki on a three-year deal after a very modest 12-month initial payment of £1,966.18, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year.

There's still some great value to be had even if you tweak the terms. Changing to a nine-month initial payment will save you around £400 upfront, and only pushes the monthly outlay to £175.93. Meanwhile, bumping up the mileage allowance to 8,000 will only cost you around £8 a month extra. 

This deal gets you the entry-level Motion trim. Despite its low price it's packed with big-car features, such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and wireless smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, and LED headlights. There's also a set of 16-inch alloys, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. 

Powering this Swift is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine. It's a perky little powerplant with a thrummy soundtrack; it’s frugal too – Suzuki claims over 64mpg. This engine is mated to slick five-speed manual gearbox. 

The punchy engine combined with the Swift's very low sub-1,000kg kerbweight makes for a fun drive. It's agile and engaging on a country road, plus it's light and very manoeuvrable around town.

Suzuki Swift - dash

The Swift's interior isn't the last word in luxury, but nor would you expect it to be. The cabin is a bit plasticky, but it's nicely designed and solidly put together, and interior space is on par with rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Suzuki Swift leasing offers from leading providers on our Suzuki Swift page.

Check out the Suzuki Swift deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

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