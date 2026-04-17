Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Kodiaq for bargain £279 a month

Families love the Skoda Kodiaq, and at prices like this it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 August

By:Ryan Birch
28 Aug 2026
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering
  • Seven-seater version; spacious interior
  • Well-equipped SE trim
  • Only £279.20 a month

With multiple Auto Express New Car Awards trophies to its name, it's fair to say we're big fans of the Skoda Kodiaq. It's a consummate all-rounder that's perfect for families after practicality, refinement and, as this deal goes to show, value for money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Currently on the Auto Express Buy A Car, Select Car Leasing is offering the family-friendly Skoda in seven-seat form for just £279.20 a month on a four-year term with a 12-month initial payment of £3,704.40. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the terms to suit your budget. Switching to a nine-month initial payment sees a near-£700 saving, with the monthly outlay rising to £295.64. Raising the mileage limit to a more flexible 8,000 will cost you less than £20 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options. 

SE trim may be the entry-level option, but this is a Skoda so it's still packed with lots of essentials and a few treats, too. 

As standard, SE gets 18-inch alloys and a 13-inch touchscreen display with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel are welcome family-friendly touches.

Under the bonnet lies the familiar 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 148bhp, it's a fine performer; punchy enough with a full complement of people on board, but still pretty frugal – Skoda claims over 46mpg. 

The Kodiaq is an enjoyable car to drive as well. It's nicely agile for such a large vehicle, and as you'd expect, it's comfortable and refined. 

Interior space is excellent – even with all seven seats in place, boot room stands at 340 litres; fold all the seats down and there's a van-like 2,035 litres.   

Skoda Kodiaq - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq page.

Deals on Skoda Kodiaq rivals

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £42,098Avg. savings £8,029
New Hyundai Santa FE

Configure now

KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New in-stock KIA SorentoCash £40,365Avg. savings £3,749
New KIA Sorento

Configure now

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New in-stock Peugeot 5008Cash £33,164Avg. savings £8,151
New Peugeot 5008

Configure now

Check out the Skoda Kodiaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor C10 is an electric family SUV for supermini money
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor C10 is an electric family SUV for supermini money

New Chinese brand Leapmotor offers a lot for not much cash with its C10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 August
News
27 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month
Volkswagen ID Polo - front static

Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month

There’s a lot of expectation on the VW ID. Polo’s shoulders, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 August
News
26 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 500e Convertible provides open-top thrills for £223 a month
Abarth 500e Convertible - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 500e Convertible provides open-top thrills for £223 a month

The Abarth 500e Convertible gives top-down sporty thrills at a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 August
News
25 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Multivan MPV offers tons of space for a tiny £303 per month
VW Multivan eHybrid nose

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Multivan MPV offers tons of space for a tiny £303 per month

VW’s family-friendly, seven-seater is exceptional value at £303 a month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 August
News
23 Aug 2026

Most Popular

Every new EV ranked 161 to 1: the complete guide to UK electric cars
161 best &amp; worst UK EVs rated - header image

Every new EV ranked 161 to 1: the complete guide to UK electric cars

There are 161 different electric cars on sale in the UK and here’s the complete guide to every one of them…
Features
28 Aug 2026
Updated Renault 5 offers more range, more Google tech and even more style
2026 Renault 5 update - front overhead

Updated Renault 5 offers more range, more Google tech and even more style

Revised aero, new LFP battery chemistry and more colour options added to award-winning electric supermini
News
25 Aug 2026
New Audi A3 to stick with petrol and target big quality boost
Audi A3 render (watermarked) - front

New Audi A3 to stick with petrol and target big quality boost

The popular hatchback is set to be reborn with a new look, higher quality and cutting- edge tech as Audi looks to lead the premium car class
News
24 Aug 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content