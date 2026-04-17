Seven-seater version; spacious interior

Well-equipped SE trim

Only £279.20 a month

With multiple Auto Express New Car Awards trophies to its name, it's fair to say we're big fans of the Skoda Kodiaq. It's a consummate all-rounder that's perfect for families after practicality, refinement and, as this deal goes to show, value for money.

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Currently on the Auto Express Buy A Car, Select Car Leasing is offering the family-friendly Skoda in seven-seat form for just £279.20 a month on a four-year term with a 12-month initial payment of £3,704.40. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the terms to suit your budget. Switching to a nine-month initial payment sees a near-£700 saving, with the monthly outlay rising to £295.64. Raising the mileage limit to a more flexible 8,000 will cost you less than £20 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

SE trim may be the entry-level option, but this is a Skoda so it's still packed with lots of essentials and a few treats, too.

As standard, SE gets 18-inch alloys and a 13-inch touchscreen display with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel are welcome family-friendly touches.

Under the bonnet lies the familiar 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 148bhp, it's a fine performer; punchy enough with a full complement of people on board, but still pretty frugal – Skoda claims over 46mpg.

The Kodiaq is an enjoyable car to drive as well. It's nicely agile for such a large vehicle, and as you'd expect, it's comfortable and refined.

Interior space is excellent – even with all seven seats in place, boot room stands at 340 litres; fold all the seats down and there's a van-like 2,035 litres.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq page.

Check out the Skoda Kodiaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…