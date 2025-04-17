Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor C10 is an electric family SUV for supermini money

Spacious, easy-to-drive electric SUV

263-mile range

Only £184.53 a month

If you want a family-sized SUV that's powered by electricity and are restricted by a very small budget, our Deal of the Day could be ideal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIP Gateway is offering the spacious Leapmotor C10 for a bonkers £184.53 a month – putting it on par with petrol-powered superminis for value for money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal calls for an initial 12-month payment of £2,599.28, while annual mileage is capped at 5,000.

If you’d rather pay less up front, a six-month initial payment comes to £1,734.99, with the monthly outlay rising to £225 on the nose. Nudging the mileage cap to 8,000 costs less than £20 extra a month on both the six and 12-month initial payment options.

The C10 is currently the largest car that Leapmotor – a Chinese brand closely associated with the Stellantis empire – offers in the UK. The Skoda Enyaq-sized electric SUV is roomy and packed with equipment.

There’s only trim level on offer, and it provides an extraordinary amount of kit for the price. Features such as a 14.6-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and metallic paint – in this case a classy dark green – are thrown in for free.

Powering the C10 is a 69.9kWh battery pack, with Leapmotor quoting a pretty unremarkable range of 263 miles. However, a 218bhp electric motor gives punchy enough performance, with 0-62mph taking 7.5 seconds. The driving experience is more geared towards ease of use – and that’s just fine for a family car.

The interior is the C10’s real trump card. It has a surprisingly plush feel, plus it’s very roomy – backseat space is enormous and there’s a handy 400-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor C10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor C10 page.

Check out the Leapmotor C10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…