Car Deal of the Day: A BMW 1 Series for less than a Vauxhall Astra

Sporty looks and sporty to drive

Premium interior with all the kit you need

£250 per month on a four-year lease

The BMW 1 Series may be the brand’s entry-level model, but it’s not as affordable as a Volkswagen Golf or other mainstream hatchbacks. That means finding a great deal on this premium small car is essential – and right now that’s exactly what’s on offer via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where it’s available for as little as £249.90 per month.

The four-year lease deal for a very well specced, all-wheel-drive BMW 123 xDrive in M Sport trim comes from Carwow Leasey, and requires an initial payment of £3,293, which we think is reasonable given the length of this lease. Plus you’ll only have to pay £250 per month thereafter.

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For context, you can’t get the more modest Vauxhall Astra in slightly sporty GS trim for less than £268 per month on a four-year lease right now.

As standard, the 1 Series deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute. But if you intend to enjoy your new ultimate driving machine out on the open road throughout the year, upping the allowance to 10,000 miles only costs £30 extra a month.