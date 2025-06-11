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Car Deal of the Day: A BMW 1 Series for less than a Vauxhall Astra

BMW’s premium, agile and fun-to-drive hatchback is our Deal of the Day for 29 August

By:Ellis Hyde
29 Aug 2026
BMW 1 Series - front cornering
  • Sporty looks and sporty to drive
  • Premium interior with all the kit you need
  • £250 per month on a four-year lease

The BMW 1 Series may be the brand’s entry-level model, but it’s not as affordable as a Volkswagen Golf or other mainstream hatchbacks. That means finding a great deal on this premium small car is essential – and right now that’s exactly what’s on offer via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, where it’s available for as little as £249.90 per month. 

The four-year lease deal for a very well specced, all-wheel-drive BMW 123 xDrive in M Sport trim comes from Carwow Leasey, and requires an initial payment of £3,293, which we think is reasonable given the length of this lease. Plus you’ll only have to pay £250 per month thereafter.

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For context, you can’t get the more modest Vauxhall Astra in slightly sporty GS trim for less than £268 per month on a four-year lease right now.  

As standard, the 1 Series deal comes with an annual mileage limit of 5,000, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute. But if you intend to enjoy your new ultimate driving machine out on the open road throughout the year, upping the allowance to 10,000 miles only costs £30 extra a month. 

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This 123 model has a 215bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot engine with mild-hybrid assistance, which helps improve fuel efficiency, and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel- drive system to provide extra traction. The result is 0-62mph in a little over six seconds and near-48mpg potential. The 1 Series offers agile handling and excels on a twisty B-road, but is also very refined on the motorway.

As with all BMWs, M Sport trim is the one everyone wants as it gives the 1 Series a racy look courtesy of sporty bumpers, side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels, while inside there are body-hugging seats and a chunky M steering wheel. That’s on top of the car’s other standard kit, which includes a 10.7-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, heated front seats, a reversing camera, LED headlights and cruise control.

BMW 1 Series - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 1 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 1 Series page.

Deals on BMW 1 Series rivals

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £26,740Avg. savings £2,515
New Audi A3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,870
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £25,844Avg. savings £3,288
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Check out the BMW 1 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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