Volkswagen has revealed a new campervan version of its ID. Buzz called the VW ID.California Cruise. The new vehicle answers a call customers have been making since VW first announced it was working on the retro VW van revival project that gave us the ID.Buzz, and is a step on from the ID. Buzz Good-Night option package launched earlier this year.

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With its fully-electric powertrain, the new ID. California Cruise promises a camping experience that isn’t at all retro. The on-board power source has allowed VW to package in some very handy innovations.

Structurally, the ID. California Cruise is available based on both the short and long-wheelbase versions of the ID.Buzz, and offers a specialised camping experience for two. The cabin is fitted with a newly-designed folding mattress that’s 1.2m wide and just over 2m long. This sits over the rear seats, and folds neatly into a dedicated area by the tailgate when not in use.

A range of bespoke camping furniture is also included, including two folding chairs and a table that can be slipped into a dedicated space above the mattress. There are also ventilation grilles and tailored black-out covers for the windscreen and windows, while cars fitted with a panoramic sunroof are also supplied with a light-proof cover. All of these components are stored neatly in specific compartments inside the vehicle.

The ID. California Cruise’s electric powertrain is shared with other Buzz models, combining a single rear-mounted e-motor with either a 79kWh or 86kWh battery pack. Expected range and precise powertrain figures are still to be confirmed, but we predict a range figure of around 250 to 275 miles, with a peak DC charging capacity of 175kW or 200kW depending on the battery pack.

The ID. California Cruise’s electric powertrain brings usefulness that will extend beyond just turning the wheels. It’ll also effectively act as a massive powerbank for all your camping needs. The vehicle-to-load function will provide up to 3.6kW of power that’ll be able to run everything from coffee machines and kettles to coolboxes, or even an air-fryer, if you’re camping somewhere without a direct power source.

The big battery also unlocks useful capabilities inside the cabin, such as a new California Mode. This setting will allow occupants to continue to use the car’s air-conditioning or heating system, as well as the interior lighting and USB ports, for a period of up to 48 hours continuously – if there’s still enough juice in the high-voltage battery.

Priced from just over €60,000 (£51,000) in Germany, UK prices are still to be confirmed but deliveries are planned to commence from the beginning of 2027. More electric ID. California models are on their way from 2028.

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