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VW ID. Buzz gets new Good-Night package for camper van capability

We’ve been waiting for VW to transform the ID. Buzz into a modern camper

By:Jordan Katsianis
24 Jun 2026
VW ID. Buzz with the Good-Night package - front 3/4 open with furniture9

Volkswagen has revealed a new Good-Night package that will turn the electric ID. Buzz into an eco-friendly camper suited to overnight stays. It brings physical changes and some new software, and is available now in Germany as an accessory to existing variants. 

Key elements of the package include a bedframe that sits over the rear seats, with a custom-made two-metre-long mattress, plus a foldable table and chairs. There are also internal blackout window covers and ventilation grilles for the front doors. But unlike the more heavily modified California models, there’s no kitchen or permanent built-in furniture. 

However, where the Buzz does score is making full use of its electric powertrain. The battery can power the climate control for up to 48 hours, keeping the cabin toasty in the winter or cool in summer. It also has more finely controlled interior lighting that dims at night to make for a good night’s sleep. 

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A vehicle-to-load (V2L) function in effect turns the ID. Buzz into a mobile power station. It’s capable of supplying 230 volts, which is enough to power cool boxes, coffee machines or even an electric-bike charger. 

Volkswagen is very careful to call this an occasional camper, because there are no modifications to the main body or a pop-top roof. However, this package is sold as an accessory, and that means the ID. Buzz remains a perfectly usable daily driver without permanent hardware fitted in the back.

The Good-Night package will cost 2,600 Euros in Germany, and can be fitted to any ID. Buzz variant, whether short or long-wheelbase, and with any seating configuration.. This package will be offered in the UK, too, although it will be optimised for the British market, so has yet to be finalised. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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