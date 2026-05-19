Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal 6 Touring offers loads for a little £215 per month

Hybrid efficiency and load-lugging capability

Very generously equipped

Only £214.80 per month

If you’re not sold on the idea of an SUV, but need an efficient family hauler, today’s Deal of the Day might be for you. The BYD Seal 6 is a premium-feeling, plug-in hybrid estate that’s available for just £215 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Offered by AA Lease, the deal gets you behind the wheel of a Seal 6 Comfort on a two-year lease for exactly £214.80 per month, following an initial payment of £2,876.60. Over the entire period and with an annual allowance of 5,000 miles, this deal will set you back £7,817 in total – less than half of what valuation experts believe the BYD will lose in depreciation over the same time and mileage.

If you’re planning to hold on to the car for a little longer and drive further, it’s possible to tweak the terms to your liking; extending the agreement to three years and bumping the annual mileage to 8,000 still keeps the monthly payments at a reasonable £286.74. Combined with a revised £3,788.88 initial payment, a three-year, 24,000-mile lease will only cost you £13,824.78 – once again, far less than the price of buying or financing.