Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal 6 Touring offers loads for a little £215 per month
The Seal 6 Touring is a spacious, premium-feeling estate that’s appealingly affordable right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 August
- Hybrid efficiency and load-lugging capability
- Very generously equipped
- Only £214.80 per month
If you’re not sold on the idea of an SUV, but need an efficient family hauler, today’s Deal of the Day might be for you. The BYD Seal 6 is a premium-feeling, plug-in hybrid estate that’s available for just £215 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Offered by AA Lease, the deal gets you behind the wheel of a Seal 6 Comfort on a two-year lease for exactly £214.80 per month, following an initial payment of £2,876.60. Over the entire period and with an annual allowance of 5,000 miles, this deal will set you back £7,817 in total – less than half of what valuation experts believe the BYD will lose in depreciation over the same time and mileage.
If you’re planning to hold on to the car for a little longer and drive further, it’s possible to tweak the terms to your liking; extending the agreement to three years and bumping the annual mileage to 8,000 still keeps the monthly payments at a reasonable £286.74. Combined with a revised £3,788.88 initial payment, a three-year, 24,000-mile lease will only cost you £13,824.78 – once again, far less than the price of buying or financing.
If you’re unfamiliar with the car, the BYD Seal 6 is a rival to the Volkswagen Passat and is built by the largest electrified vehicle brand in the world – yes, BYD is even bigger than Tesla. It’s not quite as refined to drive as its VW competitor, but the Chinese firm’s PHEV powertrain offers plenty of punch and is capable of running up to 62 miles on electric power alone.
Comfort-spec models such as the one on offer come absolutely loaded with kit. This includes heated and ventilated leatherette seating, a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an array of safety features. The 500-litre boot is also sufficiently large for a couple of suitcases or, with the rear seats folded, hauling furniture or other bulky items.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal 6 page.
Deals on BYD Seal 6 rivals
Check out the BYD Seal 6 Touring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…