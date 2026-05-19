Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal 6 Touring offers loads for a little £215 per month

The Seal 6 Touring is a spacious, premium-feeling estate that’s appealingly affordable right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 August

By:Tom Jervis
30 Aug 2026
New BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring - front cornering
  • Hybrid efficiency and load-lugging capability
  • Very generously equipped
  • Only £214.80 per month 

If you’re not sold on the idea of an SUV, but need an efficient family hauler, today’s Deal of the Day might be for you. The BYD Seal 6 is a premium-feeling, plug-in hybrid estate that’s available for just £215 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Offered by AA Lease, the deal gets you behind the wheel of a Seal 6 Comfort on a two-year lease for exactly £214.80 per month, following an initial payment of £2,876.60. Over the entire period and with an annual allowance of 5,000 miles, this deal will set you back £7,817 in total – less than half of what valuation experts believe the BYD will lose in depreciation over the same time and mileage.

If you’re planning to hold on to the car for a little longer and drive further, it’s possible to tweak the terms to your liking; extending the agreement to three years and bumping the annual mileage to 8,000 still keeps the monthly payments at a reasonable £286.74. Combined with a revised £3,788.88 initial payment, a three-year, 24,000-mile lease will only cost you £13,824.78 – once again, far less than the price of buying or financing.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re unfamiliar with the car, the BYD Seal 6 is a rival to the Volkswagen Passat and is built by the largest electrified vehicle brand in the world – yes, BYD is even bigger than Tesla. It’s not quite as refined to drive as its VW competitor, but the Chinese firm’s PHEV powertrain offers plenty of punch and is capable of running up to 62 miles on electric power alone.

Comfort-spec models such as the one on offer come absolutely loaded with kit. This includes heated and ventilated leatherette seating, a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an array of safety features. The 500-litre boot is also sufficiently large for a couple of suitcases or, with the rear seats folded, hauling furniture or other bulky items.

New BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal 6 page.

Deals on BYD Seal 6 rivals

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New in-stock Volkswagen PassatCash £36,104Avg. savings £3,576
New Volkswagen Passat

Configure now

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £31,302Avg. savings £6,011
New Skoda Superb

Configure now

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £37,002Avg. savings £7,311
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Check out the BYD Seal 6 Touring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: A BMW 1 Series for less than a Vauxhall Astra
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A BMW 1 Series for less than a Vauxhall Astra

BMW’s premium, agile and fun-to-drive hatchback is our Deal of the Day for 29 August
News
29 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Kodiaq for bargain £279 a month
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Award-winning Skoda Kodiaq for bargain £279 a month

Families love the Skoda Kodiaq, and at prices like this it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 August
News
28 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor C10 is an electric family SUV for supermini money
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor C10 is an electric family SUV for supermini money

New Chinese brand Leapmotor offers a lot for not much cash with its C10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 August
News
27 Aug 2026
Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month
Volkswagen ID Polo - front static

Car Deal of the Day: All-new VW ID. Polo and cheap charging for £255 a month

There’s a lot of expectation on the VW ID. Polo’s shoulders, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 August
News
26 Aug 2026

Most Popular

Every new EV ranked 161 to 1: the complete guide to UK electric cars
161 best &amp; worst UK EVs rated - header image

Every new EV ranked 161 to 1: the complete guide to UK electric cars

There are 161 different electric cars on sale in the UK and here’s the complete guide to every one of them…
Features
28 Aug 2026
New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45: faster and more powerful than a BMW M3, but £25k less
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 - front

New Mercedes-AMG CLA 45: faster and more powerful than a BMW M3, but £25k less

The 671bhp CLA 45 is hypercar-quick, while sounding and shaking like its got an angry four-cylinder under the bonnet
News
28 Aug 2026
New Volkswagen ID. California Cruise is the retro electric campervan we’ve been waiting for
New Volkswagen ID. California Cruise

New Volkswagen ID. California Cruise is the retro electric campervan we’ve been waiting for

Off-grid camping in style and comfort is one step closer with VW’s new ID. California Cruise
News
28 Aug 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content