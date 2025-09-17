Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal U is a spacious plug-in hybrid SUV for £236 a month

High equipment levels; plush-feeling interior

50-mile EV range

Only £235.72 a month

Plug-in hybrid power can be perfect for family SUVs, as daily tasks such as taking the children to school or food shopping can theoretically be done on electric power, while on longer journeys there's the back-up of petrol power. And one of the cheapest on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace right now comes from BYD.

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The Chinese car maker has a wide range of pure-EV and plug-in hybrid models, and the BYD Seal U has quickly become a regular sight on UK roads.

Through our Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electrified high-rider for just £235.72 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £3,182.64, with an annual mileage limit of 5,000. The agreement is for three years.

If you'd prefer to pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,631.54, with the monthly outlay increasing to £253.06. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for less than £20 extra a month.

This deal is for the Boost model, and while this does get the smaller battery option, BYD says the 18.3kWh pack should still give an EV range of 50 miles. That's not too bad compared with rivals, and will be more than adequate for many owners' daily chores.