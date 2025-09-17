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Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal U is a spacious plug-in hybrid SUV for £236 a month

The Seal U is one of BYD’s more popular models, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 September

By:Shane Wilkinson
1 Sep 2026
BYD Seal U - front cornering
  • High equipment levels; plush-feeling interior
  • 50-mile EV range
  • Only £235.72 a month

Plug-in hybrid power can be perfect for family SUVs, as daily tasks such as taking the children to school or food shopping can theoretically be done on electric power, while on longer journeys there's the back-up of petrol power. And one of the cheapest on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace right now comes from BYD. 

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The Chinese car maker has a wide range of pure-EV and plug-in hybrid models, and the BYD Seal U has quickly become a regular sight on UK roads. 

Through our Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electrified high-rider for just £235.72 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £3,182.64, with an annual mileage limit of 5,000. The agreement is for three years. 

If you'd prefer to pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,631.54, with the monthly outlay increasing to £253.06. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for less than £20 extra a month. 

This deal is for the Boost model, and while this does get the smaller battery option, BYD says the 18.3kWh pack should still give an EV range of 50 miles. That's not too bad compared with rivals, and will be more than adequate for many owners' daily chores.

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The battery is paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine; combined petrol-electric power is a healthy 214bhp, and progress on the road is smooth and more than punchy enough. As with all PHEVs, keeping that battery topped up is a good idea to get the best efficiency. But BYD claims 50mpg is possible even if the Seal U's battery is depleted. 

BYD Seal U - dashboard

In terms of specification, the Boost gets a glass panoramic roof, a 10-speaker sound system, 19-inch alloys, vegan leather interior and BYD's famous rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Metallic paint is also thrown in.

Interior fit and finish is high, with the Seal U embarrassing more expensive SUVs from some traditional brands. It's roomy too, with plenty of rear legroom and there's a very reasonable 425-litre boot.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal U leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal U page.

Check out the BYD Seal U deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on BYD Seal U rivals

Honda Cr-V

Honda Cr-V

New Honda Cr-VFrom £503 ppm**
Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga

New Ford KugaFrom £313 ppm**
Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New Toyota Rav4From £423 ppm**
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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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