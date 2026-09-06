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Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Cross is a true people’s car for £174 a month

VW has always known how to build cars with mass appeal, and the T-Cross is the latest. This smart, economical SUV is our Deal of the Day for 6 September.

By:Tom Jervis
6 Sep 2026
Volkswagen T-Cross - front cornering
  • Upmarket image
  • Relaxing drive
  • Only £174.09 per month

Some car deals look just too good to be true, and we’d be lying if we said we hadn’t done a double take at today’s offer. Get in quick, as the Volkswagen T-Cross is currently available for just £174 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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The leasing deal is being offered by Motorlet and gets a T-Cross Match on your driveway for exactly £174.09 per month over two years, following a £2,384.03 initial payment. 

An annual 5,000-mile limit should be more than plenty for those who spend most of their time driving around town, while the total cost of the agreement is only £6,388.10 – several thousands cheaper than if you were to buy the car outright, then sell it after the same period and mileage.

Some, of course, might want to keep the car for longer or drive a little further. Thankfully, bumping up the annual mileage to 8,000 miles and extending the agreement to three years only just pushes the agreement over £200 per month – to £204.44, to be exact. The initial payment does rise slightly to £2,748.23, but at a cost of £9,903.63 over three years, this deal should still be cheaper than buying or financing.

The model in question is a 1.0-litre Match with the manual transmission. This produces a peppy 95bhp and will get from 0-62mph in just over 11 seconds – more than plenty for everyday driving. However, it’s the T-Cross’s fuel economy that is perhaps most impressive; despite the car’s upright stance and the powertrain’s lack of hybrid assistance, it will still return over 50mpg in this specification.

It also includes all the features drivers are now accustomed to, including a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital dials, cruise control, front-and-rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Volkswagen T-Cross - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen T-Cross leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen T-Cross page.

Check out the Volkswagen T-Cross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen T-Cross rivals

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

New in-stock Skoda KamiqCash £19,920Avg. savings £6,511
New Skoda Kamiq

Configure now

Seat Arona

Seat Arona

New in-stock Seat AronaCash £19,412Avg. savings £4,768
New Seat Arona

Configure now

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

New in-stock Citroen C3 AircrossCash £20,633Avg. savings £2,373
New Citroen C3 Aircross

Configure now

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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