Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is exceedingly good value

Well-equipped Pro model

267-mile range

Only £226.02 a month

Volvo owner Geely is growing rapidly in the UK, with an ever-expanding dealer network and more models on the way. The Geely EX5 was the first to arrive, and right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service it’s incredibly affordable.

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Select Car Leasing is offering the Chinese SUV for a mere £226 a month on a four-year lease. The deal requires a 12-month initial payment, which comes to £3,066.24, and mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Tweaking the terms still yields great value – switching to a nine-month initial payment saves over £500 up front, with the monthly sum coming to £236.70. And adjusting the annual mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for under a tenner extra a month, regardless of which initial payment option you choose.

The EX5 is a C-segment electric SUV, so that means it rivals some pretty excellent high-riders such as the Renault Scenic E-Tech and Kia EV3. But the Geely has a particularly generous helping of equipment on its side.

This deal gets you the mid-range Pro model, which has luxuries such as synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The EX5 gets a 60.2kWh battery pack giving a claimed range of 267 miles, which is on par with rivals. Power comes to 215bhp and is sent through the front wheels. While it’s not the sharpest dynamically, the EX5’s calling cards are an easy driving experience and plenty of interior room.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely EX5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely EX5 page.

Check out the Geely EX5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…