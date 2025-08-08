Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Sledgehammer Audi RS 3 for £441 a month is sweet as a nut

Hot hatch favourite delivers sizzling performance at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 September.

By:Steve Walker
5 Sep 2026
Audi RS 3 Sportback - front action
  • Five-cylinder monster
  • £440.83 per month
  • Two-year deal at 5,000 miles a year

You can currently lease one of the most potent hot hatchbacks ever conceived for only £440.83 per month. In truth, Audi’s RS 3 almost transcends the hot hatch segment with its five-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive mechanicals, but hot hatches are supposed to be about affordable performance and this much performance doesn’t get much more affordable.

The deal is offered by Carwow Leasy on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and you’ll need a £5,585 initial payment before you embark on the two-year contract, plus there’s a mileage limit of £5,000 miles. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Most will want to drive a car like this a little bit further than that, and extending the cap to 8,000 miles per year feels like money well spent at £11.72 extra a month. Extend that longer mileage limit up to three years and it’s £488 per month with a £6,155 initial payment. The numbers that really matter, though, relate to the car itself. The 394bhp turbocharged 2.5-litre in-line five is good for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and 155mph, thanks to the combined efforts of a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system and dual-clutch gearbox. The torque vectoring helps in corners, too, where the RS 3 is more capable, and fun, than ever.

The deal is on the standard model, but that doesn’t mean a shortage of kit, as the RS 3 is one of the fanciest hatchbacks on the market. A 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display (with a G-meter and other performance features) and leather trim over well bolstered sports seats come as standard.

Audi RS 3 Sportback - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi RS 3 page.

Deals on Audi RS 3 rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £25,844Avg. savings £3,288
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £29,365Avg. savings £4,056
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,870
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Check out the Audi RS 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker, head of digital content, Auto Express
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is exceedingly good value
Geely EX5 - full front action

Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is exceedingly good value

The EX5 is Geely’s first model for the UK and is great value currently, making it our Deal of the Day for 4 September.
News
4 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: MGS9 is frugal and family-friendly at £237 a month
MGS9 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MGS9 is frugal and family-friendly at £237 a month

Space and style are on offer with the MGS9. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 September.
News
3 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Audi A3 Sportback for £227 per month is posh but not pricey
Audi A3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Audi A3 Sportback for £227 per month is posh but not pricey

It may be getting on a bit, but the Audi A3 is still a very desirable posh hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 September
News
2 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal U is a spacious plug-in hybrid SUV for £236 a month
BYD Seal U - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal U is a spacious plug-in hybrid SUV for £236 a month

The Seal U is one of BYD’s more popular models, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 September
News
1 Sep 2026

Most Popular

Luxury electric SUVs aren’t selling, and I know the reason why
Opinion - Lotus Eletre

Luxury electric SUVs aren’t selling, and I know the reason why

Deputy editor Richard Ingram thinks luxury SUVs are better suited to PHEV and range-extender tech than pure electric power
Opinion
2 Sep 2026
New Range Rover Electric revealed: How far does it go? How much is it? And why is it so late?
Range Rover Electric driving

New Range Rover Electric revealed: How far does it go? How much is it? And why is it so late?

After what seems like a very long wait, the Range Rover Electric is finally upon us, with full details out in the open and prices from £154k
News
1 Sep 2026
Last chance: Gov asks for driver’s view on controversial car emissions law changes
Emissions checks

Last chance: Gov asks for driver’s view on controversial car emissions law changes

New proposals could see drivers face fines of up to £1,000 if their car’s emissions don’t match the approved emissions standard
News
1 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content