Car Deal of the Day: Sledgehammer Audi RS 3 for £441 a month is sweet as a nut

Five-cylinder monster

£440.83 per month

Two-year deal at 5,000 miles a year

You can currently lease one of the most potent hot hatchbacks ever conceived for only £440.83 per month. In truth, Audi’s RS 3 almost transcends the hot hatch segment with its five-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive mechanicals, but hot hatches are supposed to be about affordable performance and this much performance doesn’t get much more affordable.

The deal is offered by Carwow Leasy on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and you’ll need a £5,585 initial payment before you embark on the two-year contract, plus there’s a mileage limit of £5,000 miles.

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Most will want to drive a car like this a little bit further than that, and extending the cap to 8,000 miles per year feels like money well spent at £11.72 extra a month. Extend that longer mileage limit up to three years and it’s £488 per month with a £6,155 initial payment. The numbers that really matter, though, relate to the car itself. The 394bhp turbocharged 2.5-litre in-line five is good for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and 155mph, thanks to the combined efforts of a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system and dual-clutch gearbox. The torque vectoring helps in corners, too, where the RS 3 is more capable, and fun, than ever.

The deal is on the standard model, but that doesn’t mean a shortage of kit, as the RS 3 is one of the fanciest hatchbacks on the market. A 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display (with a G-meter and other performance features) and leather trim over well bolstered sports seats come as standard.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi RS 3 page.

Check out the Audi RS 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...