Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 8 is a seven-seat PHEV for supermini money

Seven seats; generous equipment levels

56-mile EV range

Only £216.25 a month

If you thought £234 a month was a great price for the spacious Chery Tiggo 8, then we've got news for you. Leasing deals have plummeted to £216 a month, pegging this seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV at supermini prices.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Chery dealer Evans Halshaw is offering the Chinese family car on a two-year agreement with a £2,834.95 initial payment and a 5,000-mile annual mileage cap.

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Switching to a nine-month initial payment instead of the default 12-month amount would save you around £500 upfront, and only sees the monthly outlay rising to £237.51. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 a year can be done for under £15 extra a month with both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

It's not often you see a spacious seven-seater at this price, and especially a plug-in hybrid. This Tiggo 8 could save you a chunk of cash if you have access to charging, because its 18.3kWh battery pack offers 56 miles of pure-electric driving.

The battery pack and electric motor are paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine giving a combined range of 745 miles, and fuel consumption of over 200mpg.

This deal gets you the entry-level Aspire trim, but even this is generously equipped. As standard, it comes with 19-inch alloys, LED headlights and rear lights, a six-way electric driver's seat, wireless phone charging and smartphone connectivity, and a 540-degree panoramic view parking camera.

The Tiggo 8 has a modern look and offers a comfortable and stress-free driving experience. It's a recommendable car for those on a budget at the best of times, but at this price, it looks like an absolute bargain.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 8 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 8 page.

Check out the Chery Tiggo 8 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…