Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Golf for £210 per month feels like a hole in one

High-quality feel; refined drive

Match trim has all the kit you need

Only £210.30 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has been a benchmark family hatchback for decades, loved by those who value class and quality. Now you have all of this on a shoestring.

Leasing deals for the venerable hatchback have been edging downwards for the past few months, and now they're at a very tempting level.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Milease is offering the Golf in desirable Match trim for a mere £210.30 a month. It's a three-year deal that requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,823.60, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

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You could save around £500 upfront by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which only sees the monthly outlay rising to £225.70, while adjusting the mileage to a more flexible 8,000 a year costs around a tenner extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Match spec is the pick of the range in our mind, because it offerrs all the kit you need in an affordable package.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloys, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start, plus tinted rear windows.

There are no surprises when it comes to which engine you'll be getting – VW's perennial 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit.

It's a very well matched (sorry) to the Golf because it offers plenty of performance and refinement, plus decent fuel economy. Scores on the doors are 113bhp and upwards of 52mpg.

The Golf also offers a comfortable and grown-up driving experience. Plus it's roomy inside and the latest Mk8.5 generation has a higher-quality feel than its predecessor.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf page.

Check out the Volkswagen Golf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…