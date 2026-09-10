Car Deal of the Day: China’s big-selling Geely EX2 for just £210 a month

Cutesy styling; spacious interior

156-mile EV range

Only £209.85 a month

China’s best-selling car of 2025 has now landed in the UK. The EX2 comes from Volvo owner Geely, and tempting leasing deals like today’s are a sign that the company is hoping for success here, too.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the electric supermini for a few pence less than £210 a month.

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This four-year deal requires £2,918.19 to be laid down as a 12-month first payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Tweaking the initial outlay to nine months sees around £500 being sliced off, with the monthly figure still coming to a very modest £221.

We’d be very tempted to raise the mileage limit to 8,000 a year, because this only needs an extra payment of a fiver a month, which seems like excellent value.

Geely sold nearly half a million EX2s in China last year, and it’s easy to see the appeal. It’s a cute-looking EV, with plenty going for it. Underneath the curvy body lies a 35kWh battery pack, giving a claimed range of 156 miles. The Honda Super-N and Dacia Spring offer similar ranges, but the EX2 is more spacious and comfortable than both.

Standard equipment is very generous. There’s a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electric seats with faux-leather upholstery and a plethora of driver assistance systems that includes adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

Interior space is positively enormous for this size of car. There’s room for a pair of six-foot passengers in the rear, and the 375-litre boot is almost as large as you’ll find in a Volkswagen Golf.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely EX2 leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely EX2 page.

Check out the Geely EX2 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…