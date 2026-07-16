Verdict

The Geely EX2 is a respectable but slightly forgettable small EV that struggles to stand out from the crowd. The tech on board is pretty good, as is the amount of standard kit, there’s plenty of space to play with, plus it’s fine to drive – even if we do have higher expectations for something supposedly tuned by Lotus. But the range and performance lag significantly behind key rivals, the interior is bland and there’s none of the charm or character that its similarly priced competitors have in spades.

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The Geely EX2 was the best-selling car in China last year, with nearly half a million flying out of showrooms. In the hope that its success will translate to global audiences, the Chinese goliath has brought its small all-electric hatchback to the UK, and Auto Express was among the very first to drive it here.

The smart, slightly cute but very generic and rather anonymous-looking EV is known as the Geome Xingyuan in China, where it’s available from the equivalent of just under £7,000 – which maybe helps explain its massive popularity. Obviously, we were aware that it wouldn’t be that cheap over here, but we didn’t expect it to cost from £20,990.