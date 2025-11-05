Verdict

The Honda Super-N is a fun, characterful, good-value electric car that unquestionably amounts to more than the sum of its parts. On paper it looks slow, small and compromised, yet in reality it’s grown up, great to drive and remarkably efficient. Honda’s taking yet another unproven punt, but the Super-N really does deserve to succeed.

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Japan’s obsession with the Kei car has never really translated here in the UK. British buyers have gravitated towards larger models in recent years – shunning small cars in favour of chunkier SUVs.

Those unfamiliar with the Kei-car concept may not truly appreciate its significance; 30 per cent of all cars sold in Japan fall within this tightly regulated segment. These vehicles are governed by strict parameters in that no model can be more than 3.4 metres long, 1.48m wide or 2m tall. The engines are limited to just 660cc, and can produce a maximum 63bhp.

While the new Honda Super-N doesn’t fit within this framework, the car it’s based on – the Japanese-market N-One – very much does. To make it suitable for European consumption, the maker has lengthened it by just over 200mm and widened it by 91mm. It’s also ditched the three-cylinder petrol engine in favour of a small battery and an electric motor, adding a ‘Boost’ function to push power to a heady 94bhp.