Verdict

It’s easy to question the sanity of a 717bhp, two tonne-plus SUV, but viewed purely as a technical achievement, what the Aston Martin DBX S is capable of is nothing short of astounding. Speed, handling, luxury and practicality, it manages to offer a blend of all of the best hot SUV qualities in a way that stands up really robustly against anything else available for the money – or even more. You’ll need to spend more to get all of the best lightweight bits, although we’re not sure the majority of buyers would be able to notice the difference that they make to the driving experience.

The name ‘707’ certainly has a nice ring to it, so it seemed a fitting choice for the range-topping version of the Aston Martin DBX. When that number is taken from a car’s metric horsepower, it’s a pretty wild name to have, too.

But now, the 707 has been upstaged by this: the new DBX S. Less dramatic sounding, sure, but the S carries more weight in the marque’s history, sitting on a range of more sporting models since the Fifties. In this case, it also carries more power and - if you tick the right option boxes - less weight than the former pinnacle of Aston’s SUV, too.