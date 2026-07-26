Verdict

I’m not totally convinced that the DS No4 can justify its price, but it does have a style that many rivals would love to have. With the rise of low-cost Chinese cars in the UK, this premium edge could be the only thing that helps brands such as DS survive. I’m looking forward to seeing how it copes with a photographer’s life.

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Mileage: 1,161 miles

1,161 miles Efficiency: 44.0mpg

I’m really intrigued to get to know my new long-term test car. The DS No4 is the latest upmarket hatchback from the French firm, and with the old DS nameplate being a play on the French word for goddess, it’s got to be good, right?

As you can see, the No4 has already been called upon for photography duties with our Mazda versus Tesla twin test, and I have to say it’s making a good impression.

Under the skin, the No4 features the same EMP2 platform as many other Stellantis models, including the Peugeot 5008 I ran last year. The DS has the same hybrid system, too, but with so many marques – from Citroen to Vauxhall – using this running gear, DS really needed to do something different for its hatch to stand out, especially when you consider its £41,250 price, including options. That puts the No4 in a very exclusive club, and it’s actually more expensive than the larger Mazda and Tesla electric cars on the twin-test.