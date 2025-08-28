Verdict

The Peugeot E-408 still offers style and substance in fairly equal quantities. It looks striking, the interior has an air of quality and there's lots of space, plus it's only slightly more expensive than the petrol-electric hybrid. However, the laggy tech, compromised dashboard layout and so-so range and charging make newer models like the award-winning Nissan Leaf look particularly tempting.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Peugeot 408 has never been afraid to strut its stuff down the high street, but now the already sharp-looking family car is even more of a head-turner following a mid-life refresh.

The most significant changes are up front, where Peugeot has given the fetching fastback a new look that’s more in line with the rest of its range. The 408’s distinctive fang-like daytime running lights are gone; replaced by a sleeker ‘three-claw’ design connected by LED strips incorporated into the more sculpted fresh grille, which on all but the base model features an illuminated Peugeot shield sitting in pride of place in the centre.

In order to not distract from those striking new daytime running lights, Peugeot has concealed the main headlights in the large gloss-black air vents lower down in the redesigned bumper. Similarly, the car’s proximity radar is hidden behind the Peugeot badge.