Used - available now 2021 Skoda Fabia 55,974 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £9,068 View Fabia 2021 Skoda Fabia 38,900 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £9,109 View Fabia 2025 Skoda Fabia 32,602 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £11,066 View Fabia 2021 Skoda Fabia 29,797 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £9,976 View Fabia

I’ve said in previous reports that while the standard-fit, seven-speed DSG automatic transmission is excellent in daily life and has allowed me to finesse my left-foot braking, it’s not what I’d ideally have in this relatively underpowered hot hatchback. I’d much prefer the Volkswagen Group’s six-speed manual gearbox, which I can only think has not been offered as an option because of emissions regulations, production costs, customer demand or a mix of all three.

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The manual box would fit the character of the Fabia 130 so much better, allowing me to try to squeeze out all of its performance – and likely succeed, given the Skoda’s forgiving nature. The Fabia with the lesser 114bhp 1.0-litre engine is offered with the manual, but you can’t get it with the 148bhp 1.5-litre unit – despite the fact that this engine has been paired with the six-speed unit in other cars such as the VW Golf and Skoda Octavia. You’d think it would be possible in the Fabia 130; it’s certainly not a case of it having too much torque, because the 130’s 250Nm output is the same as in its sister cars.

While we’re on the subject of things I’d change about the Fabia 130, I wouldn’t mind the spring and damping set-up from the 2023 Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 to do a better job of containing the body roll. Oh, and the seats – I wonder how much of a challenge it would be to fit those from the Octavia vRS?

Away from dreaming up modifications, I’ve also thought about something a little more real-world: residual values. The Fabia 130 now starts at £30,010 and that price looks almost ridiculous when you can buy a used example with 2,000 miles on the clock from less than £24,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Our valuation experts also say that the 130 is the worst model in the Fabia range when it comes to retaining its value; it holds on to 41.9 per cent compared with an average of 43.4 per cent across the line-up.