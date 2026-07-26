Verdict

My family holiday to Cornwall gave me a chance to thoroughly evaluate the DS No4 on a range of roads. It successfully passed this test, but also highlighted a few minor niggles, such as a rattling dash and the jerky braking. More worrying was the digital screens going blank, although I’m hoping a simple software update will prevent a repeat.

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Mileage: 8,023 miles

8,023 miles Efficiency: 44.7mpg

The DS No4 faced its first holiday trip recently when my family and I visited my twin brother in Cornwall, and I’m glad to say it performed really well on the whole. The French sense of style does make the car a pleasant place to spend time on long journeys.

The cabin is more luxurious than other Stellantis products based on the same platform. I think the Nappa leather seats look great and offer good support; they’re even heated, although I’m hoping that feature won’t be needed until later in the year. Normally I’m not a fan of brown interiors, but the DS pulls it off and there are some lovely details in the cabin. I’m glad the piano-black plastics seem to be avoiding scratches so far, too.

So with roughly six hours of driving and more than 300 miles on motorways and Cornish lanes, the DS would get a good real-world test and meant any issues would come to the fore. Hence the white coat and stethoscope I’m wearing in the picture.