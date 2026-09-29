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Car group tests

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5

By:Dean Gibson
29 Sep 2026
Cupra Raval vs Renault 544

There are big changes on the way in the electric supermini class, and that’s largely courtesy of the Volkswagen Group. In an effort to accelerate electric car uptake, a brand-new platform called MEB Entry has been produced to underpin a fresh generation of small models, and they’re starting to make their way into showrooms.

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Volkswagen itself is launching the ID. Polo and ID. Cross later this year, while order books for the Skoda Epiq small SUV are open now.

But first out of the starting blocks is the Cupra Raval, which is a SEAT Ibiza-sized supermini that has plenty of sporty Spanish flair thrown into the mix. The newcomer is available in a range of guises from sensible to racy. We sampled the rapid VZ in left-hand-drive form when we drove it in May, but here we’re testing a bread-and-butter model, the base V1 fitted with the larger 52kWh battery and more powerful 207bhp electric motor.

This combination pitches the Raval against higher-specification versions of one of the most refreshing small electric vehicles that we’ve seen, the Renault 5, so it seemed appropriate to line up the fun French hatchback against the Spanish-built newcomer. The question is, which of these electric superminis is a better buy?

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Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval - front44
Model:Cupra Raval 52kWh V1
Price:£29,995 (including Govt. ECG)
Powertrain:52kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 207bhp
0-62mph:7.1 seconds
Test efficiency:4.5 miles/kWh
Official range:276 miles
Annual VED:£200

Raval prices start at £25,495 (with the Electric Car Grant) for the V1 with a modest 37kWh battery and 133bhp electric motor, while an extra £3,000 secures a larger battery for a longer range, while a more powerful 207bhp motor is also included.

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Moving from V1 to V2 spec adds around £2,600 to the price, and at the top of the range are the VZ Extreme models that pack a 222bhp electric motor, with the latter costing £34,810 (including ECG). Every version of the Raval is front-wheel drive.

Tester's note

It’s a common trait of small EVs that they deliver a more comfortable ride than their petrol-powered counterparts, and that’s largely down to the weight of the batteries they use. The Raval V1 tips the scales at 1,535kg with the 52kWh battery, which is 21kg more than the 37kWh model.

Cupra doesn’t make a petrol supermini, so the closest option is the SEAT Ibiza, which weighs 1,064kg in entry-level guise. A maximum output for that car of 113bhp is nowhere near the Raval’s power, but then it’s far simpler to refuel.

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LATEST CUPRA RAVAL PRICES

Renault 5

Renault 5 - front44
Model:Renault 5 52kWh Iconic Five+
Price:£29,695 (including Govt. ECG)
Powertrain:52kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 148bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:4.0 miles/kWh
Official range:259 miles
Annual VED:£200

The Renault 5 E-Tech (to give it its full name) starts at a lower price than the Raval, with the Evolution with the smaller Urban Range battery coming in at £21,495 (with ECG).

That gets you a 40kWh pack and 118bhp e-motor, while an extra £4,200 is needed to upgrade to the 52kWh Comfort Range battery and 148bhp motor. Techno, Iconic Five and Roland Garros editions are offered, with the top-spec R5 costing from £26,945 (including ECG). A closer Raval VZ rival is the Alpine A290, which costs up to £38,000.

Tester's note

With the 2026 update, there has been a bit of a rejig of the Renault 5’s naming structure. The Urban Range and Comfort Range names of the two battery sizes have been dropped, so instead the higher-spec Techno, Iconic Five and Roland Garros models now carry a plus sign to indicate the bigger battery on board.

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Additional kit that’s been introduced includes an armrest cubby, while the Google-derived infotainment system now features Gemini AI assistance.

LATEST RENAULT 5 PRICES

Head-to-head

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5 - side44

On the road

Both cars use a battery that’s mounted low in the chassis, so while they weigh around 1.5 tonnes, which is pretty heavy for a supermini, they deliver decent refinement at all speeds.

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The Raval is the sprightlier performer, and yet it feels more mature, too; there’s no wheelspin as you send power to the front wheels and torque steer is also non-existent. It’s more refined at higher speeds, but both cars are nimble in town.

Tech highlights

Parts-sharing helps both models to reduce production costs, but neither feels cheap as a result. The R5’s column shift takes getting used to, because it’s right next to the wiper and remote audio stalks, while the lack of a Park setting is another quirk.

The Raval’s column drive selector is more intuitive, while the touchscreen runs the same software as other Cupras, so the climate controls are integrated into it.

Price and running

Both cars benefit from the Government’s ECG, but only on selected models; just the larger-battery version of the R5 gets the full £3,750 discount, while all other variants and the 52kWh Raval qualify for the £1,500 grant.

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The Raval was efficient, with a return of 4.5 miles per kWh, even after a number of energy-sapping motorway miles. The R5 managed 4.0mi/kWh for a 208-mile range – 26 miles less than the Cupra.

Practicality

The Raval is slightly larger than the R5 in every direction, while the Renault’s retro-modern design hampers its carrying capacity, although few buyers are likely to complain.

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Packaging constraints mean neither car has storage in the nose, but the Cupra has a vast boot in comparison with the R5. It has a capacity of 441 litres, which is more than in the larger Cupra Born, and has deep storage space under the floor.

Safety

The R5 has a four-star Euro NCAP rating, but the Raval goes one better with a five-star score, courtesy of its more effective adaptive cruise control and forward traffic alert.

It’s simple to adjust the Renault’s safety systems with the preset My Safety button. Press it twice for ‘Perso’ mode, and it’s set up the way you like it. The Cupra has a shortcut button to the top right of the screen that’s easy to use.

Ownership

Cupra is attempting to woo buyers with a five-year/90,000-mile warranty, which is longer than Renault (or any other VW Group brand) offers. You also get two years of roadside assistance with that package.

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The three years of cover that Renault offers is relatively basic, but roadside assistance lasts for the same period. Servicing and insurance costs are competitive between the two cars.

Verdict

Winner: Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval - rear44

We were impressed with the Cupra Raval in top-spec guise, and the entry-level version only bolsters the model’s appeal. It can’t match the Renault 5’s retro style, but it still has an appealing look, while the chassis delivers a great all-round driving experience, with a sporty character when you want it and refined driving manners when you don’t.

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Passenger space is better than in the Renault, but it’s the deep boot that’s even more impressive, while the efficient powertrain and long warranty seal its victory.

Runner-up: Renault 5

Renault 5 - rear44

We’re still massive fans of the Renault 5, and its attractive looks, clever design details and general feeling of quality maintain its appeal. It’s a great car to drive, too, with nippy handling and big-car refinement on the motorway, while the slightly fussy ride at 
lower speeds isn’t to the car’s detriment.

But rear space is still at a premium and while this has been sacrificed to create more boot capacity, the R5 can’t match the Raval for overall volume. It’s not quite as efficient, either, yet the car is still decent value.

Prices and specs

Our choiceCupra Raval 52kWh V1Renault 5 52kWh Iconic Five+
Price from/as tested (incl Grant)£26,995 / £29,995£21,495 / £29,695
POWERTRAIN/PERFORMANCE  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power207bhp148bhp
Torque290Nm245Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/FWDSingle-speed/FWD
0-62mph/top speed7.1 seconds/99mph7.9 seconds/93mph
Interior noise 30/70mph88/92dB86/95dB
Battery capacity/usable52/52kWh52/52kWh
Official range276251
Test efficiency/range4.5 mi/kWh/234 miles4.0 mi/kWh/208 miles
Max DC charging105kW (10-80% in 24 mins)100kW (15-80% in 30 mins)
DIMENSIONS  
Length/wheelbase4,046/2,599mm3,922/2,540mm
Width/height1,784/1,514mm1,774/1,498mm
Front door opening width/height670/990mm635/965mm
Sill height420mm407mm
Rear door opening width/height770/965mm800/965mm
Rear kneeroom785-445mm770-520mm
Rear headroom/elbow room930/1,425mm905/1,354mm
Boot opening width/height1,000/740mm985/710mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)No/441/1,400 (est) litresNo/250/932 litres
Boot length/width645/1,000mm660/980mm
Boot lip height725mm795mm
Kerb weight/payload/towing weight1,535/545/1,200kg1,461/459/500kg
Turning circle10.9 metres10.3 metres
COSTS/OWNERSHIP  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)£13,738 (45.80%)£13,719 (46.20%)
Depreciation£16,257£15,976
Insurance group/quote/VED20/£435/£20023/£423/£200
Three-year service cost636 (4yrs)720 (4yrs)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£239/£479£237/£434
Fuel cost (10k miles)£ 580£ 653
Basic warranty/recovery5yrs (90,000 miles)/2yrs3yrs (60,000 miles)/3yrs
Extended warrantyPOA£1,610 (4yrs/100k)
Driver Power manufacturer position27th9th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars72/77/91/95/5 (2026)80/80/76/68/4 (2024)
EQUIPMENT  
Metallic paint/wheel size£695-£1,600/18 inches£750-£900/18 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront, rear & side/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix/heat pumpRepair kit/three/£960Repair kit/three/yes
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/no
Seat upholstery/leatherFabric/noFabric & synthetic leather/no
Heated seats/steering wheelYes/yesYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard12.9 inches/10.5 inches10.1 inches/10.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/£580Yes/no
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesTwo/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind spot warning/head up displayNo/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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