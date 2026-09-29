There are big changes on the way in the electric supermini class, and that’s largely courtesy of the Volkswagen Group. In an effort to accelerate electric car uptake, a brand-new platform called MEB Entry has been produced to underpin a fresh generation of small models, and they’re starting to make their way into showrooms.

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Volkswagen itself is launching the ID. Polo and ID. Cross later this year, while order books for the Skoda Epiq small SUV are open now.

But first out of the starting blocks is the Cupra Raval, which is a SEAT Ibiza-sized supermini that has plenty of sporty Spanish flair thrown into the mix. The newcomer is available in a range of guises from sensible to racy. We sampled the rapid VZ in left-hand-drive form when we drove it in May, but here we’re testing a bread-and-butter model, the base V1 fitted with the larger 52kWh battery and more powerful 207bhp electric motor.

This combination pitches the Raval against higher-specification versions of one of the most refreshing small electric vehicles that we’ve seen, the Renault 5, so it seemed appropriate to line up the fun French hatchback against the Spanish-built newcomer. The question is, which of these electric superminis is a better buy?