Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
There are big changes on the way in the electric supermini class, and that’s largely courtesy of the Volkswagen Group. In an effort to accelerate electric car uptake, a brand-new platform called MEB Entry has been produced to underpin a fresh generation of small models, and they’re starting to make their way into showrooms.
Volkswagen itself is launching the ID. Polo and ID. Cross later this year, while order books for the Skoda Epiq small SUV are open now.
But first out of the starting blocks is the Cupra Raval, which is a SEAT Ibiza-sized supermini that has plenty of sporty Spanish flair thrown into the mix. The newcomer is available in a range of guises from sensible to racy. We sampled the rapid VZ in left-hand-drive form when we drove it in May, but here we’re testing a bread-and-butter model, the base V1 fitted with the larger 52kWh battery and more powerful 207bhp electric motor.
This combination pitches the Raval against higher-specification versions of one of the most refreshing small electric vehicles that we’ve seen, the Renault 5, so it seemed appropriate to line up the fun French hatchback against the Spanish-built newcomer. The question is, which of these electric superminis is a better buy?
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Cupra Raval
|Model:
|Cupra Raval 52kWh V1
|Price:
|£29,995 (including Govt. ECG)
|Powertrain:
|52kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 207bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.1 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|4.5 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|276 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
Raval prices start at £25,495 (with the Electric Car Grant) for the V1 with a modest 37kWh battery and 133bhp electric motor, while an extra £3,000 secures a larger battery for a longer range, while a more powerful 207bhp motor is also included.
Moving from V1 to V2 spec adds around £2,600 to the price, and at the top of the range are the VZ Extreme models that pack a 222bhp electric motor, with the latter costing £34,810 (including ECG). Every version of the Raval is front-wheel drive.
Tester's note
It’s a common trait of small EVs that they deliver a more comfortable ride than their petrol-powered counterparts, and that’s largely down to the weight of the batteries they use. The Raval V1 tips the scales at 1,535kg with the 52kWh battery, which is 21kg more than the 37kWh model.
Cupra doesn’t make a petrol supermini, so the closest option is the SEAT Ibiza, which weighs 1,064kg in entry-level guise. A maximum output for that car of 113bhp is nowhere near the Raval’s power, but then it’s far simpler to refuel.
Renault 5
|Model:
|Renault 5 52kWh Iconic Five+
|Price:
|£29,695 (including Govt. ECG)
|Powertrain:
|52kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 148bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|4.0 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|259 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The Renault 5 E-Tech (to give it its full name) starts at a lower price than the Raval, with the Evolution with the smaller Urban Range battery coming in at £21,495 (with ECG).
That gets you a 40kWh pack and 118bhp e-motor, while an extra £4,200 is needed to upgrade to the 52kWh Comfort Range battery and 148bhp motor. Techno, Iconic Five and Roland Garros editions are offered, with the top-spec R5 costing from £26,945 (including ECG). A closer Raval VZ rival is the Alpine A290, which costs up to £38,000.
Tester's note
With the 2026 update, there has been a bit of a rejig of the Renault 5’s naming structure. The Urban Range and Comfort Range names of the two battery sizes have been dropped, so instead the higher-spec Techno, Iconic Five and Roland Garros models now carry a plus sign to indicate the bigger battery on board.
Additional kit that’s been introduced includes an armrest cubby, while the Google-derived infotainment system now features Gemini AI assistance.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both cars use a battery that’s mounted low in the chassis, so while they weigh around 1.5 tonnes, which is pretty heavy for a supermini, they deliver decent refinement at all speeds.
The Raval is the sprightlier performer, and yet it feels more mature, too; there’s no wheelspin as you send power to the front wheels and torque steer is also non-existent. It’s more refined at higher speeds, but both cars are nimble in town.
Tech highlights
Parts-sharing helps both models to reduce production costs, but neither feels cheap as a result. The R5’s column shift takes getting used to, because it’s right next to the wiper and remote audio stalks, while the lack of a Park setting is another quirk.
The Raval’s column drive selector is more intuitive, while the touchscreen runs the same software as other Cupras, so the climate controls are integrated into it.
Price and running
Both cars benefit from the Government’s ECG, but only on selected models; just the larger-battery version of the R5 gets the full £3,750 discount, while all other variants and the 52kWh Raval qualify for the £1,500 grant.
The Raval was efficient, with a return of 4.5 miles per kWh, even after a number of energy-sapping motorway miles. The R5 managed 4.0mi/kWh for a 208-mile range – 26 miles less than the Cupra.
Practicality
The Raval is slightly larger than the R5 in every direction, while the Renault’s retro-modern design hampers its carrying capacity, although few buyers are likely to complain.
Packaging constraints mean neither car has storage in the nose, but the Cupra has a vast boot in comparison with the R5. It has a capacity of 441 litres, which is more than in the larger Cupra Born, and has deep storage space under the floor.
Safety
The R5 has a four-star Euro NCAP rating, but the Raval goes one better with a five-star score, courtesy of its more effective adaptive cruise control and forward traffic alert.
It’s simple to adjust the Renault’s safety systems with the preset My Safety button. Press it twice for ‘Perso’ mode, and it’s set up the way you like it. The Cupra has a shortcut button to the top right of the screen that’s easy to use.
Ownership
Cupra is attempting to woo buyers with a five-year/90,000-mile warranty, which is longer than Renault (or any other VW Group brand) offers. You also get two years of roadside assistance with that package.
The three years of cover that Renault offers is relatively basic, but roadside assistance lasts for the same period. Servicing and insurance costs are competitive between the two cars.
Verdict
Winner: Cupra Raval
We were impressed with the Cupra Raval in top-spec guise, and the entry-level version only bolsters the model’s appeal. It can’t match the Renault 5’s retro style, but it still has an appealing look, while the chassis delivers a great all-round driving experience, with a sporty character when you want it and refined driving manners when you don’t.
Passenger space is better than in the Renault, but it’s the deep boot that’s even more impressive, while the efficient powertrain and long warranty seal its victory.
Runner-up: Renault 5
We’re still massive fans of the Renault 5, and its attractive looks, clever design details and general feeling of quality maintain its appeal. It’s a great car to drive, too, with nippy handling and big-car refinement on the motorway, while the slightly fussy ride at
lower speeds isn’t to the car’s detriment.
But rear space is still at a premium and while this has been sacrificed to create more boot capacity, the R5 can’t match the Raval for overall volume. It’s not quite as efficient, either, yet the car is still decent value.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Cupra Raval 52kWh V1
|Renault 5 52kWh Iconic Five+
|Price from/as tested (incl Grant)
|£26,995 / £29,995
|£21,495 / £29,695
|POWERTRAIN/PERFORMANCE
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|207bhp
|148bhp
|Torque
|290Nm
|245Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/FWD
|Single-speed/FWD
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.1 seconds/99mph
|7.9 seconds/93mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|88/92dB
|86/95dB
|Battery capacity/usable
|52/52kWh
|52/52kWh
|Official range
|276
|251
|Test efficiency/range
|4.5 mi/kWh/234 miles
|4.0 mi/kWh/208 miles
|Max DC charging
|105kW (10-80% in 24 mins)
|100kW (15-80% in 30 mins)
|DIMENSIONS
|Length/wheelbase
|4,046/2,599mm
|3,922/2,540mm
|Width/height
|1,784/1,514mm
|1,774/1,498mm
|Front door opening width/height
|670/990mm
|635/965mm
|Sill height
|420mm
|407mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|770/965mm
|800/965mm
|Rear kneeroom
|785-445mm
|770-520mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|930/1,425mm
|905/1,354mm
|Boot opening width/height
|1,000/740mm
|985/710mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|No/441/1,400 (est) litres
|No/250/932 litres
|Boot length/width
|645/1,000mm
|660/980mm
|Boot lip height
|725mm
|795mm
|Kerb weight/payload/towing weight
|1,535/545/1,200kg
|1,461/459/500kg
|Turning circle
|10.9 metres
|10.3 metres
|COSTS/OWNERSHIP
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)
|£13,738 (45.80%)
|£13,719 (46.20%)
|Depreciation
|£16,257
|£15,976
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|20/£435/£200
|23/£423/£200
|Three-year service cost
|636 (4yrs)
|720 (4yrs)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£239/£479
|£237/£434
|Fuel cost (10k miles)
|£ 580
|£ 653
|Basic warranty/recovery
|5yrs (90,000 miles)/2yrs
|3yrs (60,000 miles)/3yrs
|Extended warranty
|POA
|£1,610 (4yrs/100k)
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|27th
|9th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|72/77/91/95/5 (2026)
|80/80/76/68/4 (2024)
|EQUIPMENT
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£695-£1,600/18 inches
|£750-£900/18 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front, rear & side/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix/heat pump
|Repair kit/three/£960
|Repair kit/three/yes
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Fabric/no
|Fabric & synthetic leather/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.9 inches/10.5 inches
|10.1 inches/10.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/£580
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Two/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind spot warning/head up display
|No/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes