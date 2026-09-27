Cars can be rare on UK roads for a number of reasons. Perhaps they were originally made in very limited numbers, making it only natural that the surviving population is reduced to the point of extinction over time. They might even fit into that camp, but be so valuable that most are kept off the road.

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Alternatively, it could be a car that wasn’t sold here originally, and one so niche and obscure that few people have even thought to go through the arduous process of importation. Finally, our favourite path to rarity of all. It might simply be because the car is so naff and underwhelming that few people bought one and fewer still could be bothered to keep them going.

The rare cars here fall into all three of those categories, but they all share one common thing - according to DVLA data, there’s only one example of each still registered for use on UK roads. So, if you see one of these driving around, it’s your lucky day - there isn’t another one like it. Consider buying a lottery ticket on your way home.

Let’s take a look at the rarest cars in the UK right now…

Acura TL

You’re unlikely to see an Acura of any kind in the UK. It’s a luxury offshoot of Honda, in much the same way that Toyota has its posher Lexus brand. The difference is that Acura has a focus on the North American market. Acura models aren’t officially sold anywhere in Europe, but a handful have made it to the UK via unofficial channels, including just one solitary TL.