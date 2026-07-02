Verdict

Despite the cheap price tag, the Fiat Topolino is likely to appeal only to the very rich - or fleet buyers. Its tiny range, meagre performance and limited practicality mean that it’s difficult to see it replacing the average city car. However, there’s no denying the amount of joy the Topolino will bring both its driver and other road-users, so for that reason alone we’re hoping a few find homes in the UK.

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With no World Cup football to look forward to this summer, the Italians could do with a bit of cheering up - and luckily Fiat has come up with just the thing.

This is the Topolino, an electric car so small that it’s not technically a car in Europe - it’s a quadricycle. It’s been around for a few years on the continent, but now Fiat is finally bringing it to the UK. The Topolino will be the first of three electric ‘micromobility’ vehicles from the company, with the Tris three-wheeled truck and a four-seat Multiplina on the way too.

We’ve already had a very brief go in the Topolino on a golf course in the UK – where its golf cart-like approach seemed rather fitting – but for a more detailed experience we’ve tried it in the hustle and bustle of Rome and the tight, twisting streets of the Vatican City.