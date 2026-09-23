This is the first electric Bentley, the Torcal, which the British luxury brand claims is as comfortable as a Flying Spur and dynamic as a Continental GT Speed. It’s a remarkable fusion of modernising design, imaginative tech and relentless speed: the S version can demolish the 0-62mph sprint in 2.9 seconds.

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The 5m-long SUV looks intrinsically Bentley in its statuesque proportions, such as the long bonnet, muscular rear haunch that originated with the 1952 R-Type Continental, and monstrous wheels up to 22 inches in diameter. But the cliff-like planes and split-lamp arrangement drive Bentley design forward – along with two illuminated grilles incorporating different patterns of diamond-shaped crystals.

Design director Robin Page said Bentley started by asking if its EV even needed a grille. “Grilles are to cool the engine down, so we thought ‘Let’s create a piece of art’ and do an illuminated grille which celebrates an iconic element of our heritage.” Ostentatious grilles are now ubiquitous, but Bentley rules them all with these spectacular executions.

The Crewe firm says the ‘90s Continental T – a brutish chopped limo driven by Elton John and a few hundred others – provided inspiration for the grille’s shape and squared-off lower bumper. The Torcal’s vertical light strakes sit precisely where the centre of the T’s round lamps would have been; their rectangular surround incorporates more crystals and four different lamps to manipulate beams to avoid dazzling oncomers.