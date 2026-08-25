The Renault 5 only launched two years ago but it’s already getting some significant upgrades to counter rising competition from the likes of the new Volkswagen ID. Polo, Cupra Raval and Kia EV2.

The updates, which are available on the Renault 5 from today, introduce more range, upgraded technology, and further scope for customisation. On top of this, the retro hatch costs no more than before, with prices starting from £21,495 (including the Government’s £3,750 Electric Car Grant). Versions with the larger battery continue to kick off from £23,945.

To make its all-electric supermini more efficient, Renault has redesigned the side mirrors and lower body trim, as well as optimising the battery systems. Models with the 40kWh ‘Urban Range’ battery will now cover 197 miles on a charge, while those with the upgraded 52kWh ‘Comfort Range’ battery are good for 259 miles – four miles further than before in both cases. The power outputs for the small and large-battery cars remain the same at 118bhp and 148bhp respectively.

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Like the latest sixth-generation Clio, the Renault 5 has gained a new Smart driving mode that can automatically adjust the powertrain and other settings depending on your driving style. This means that, if you put your foot down to overtake someone, the car will switch to Sport mode, then go into Eco mode as you slow down to drive though a village.