New Renault 5 updates unlock more range, but the price stays the same
Clever tweaks have unlocked greater efficiency, plus buyers have more scope for customisation
The Renault 5 only launched two years ago but it’s already getting some significant upgrades to counter rising competition from the likes of the new Volkswagen ID. Polo, Cupra Raval and Kia EV2.
The updates, which are available on the Renault 5 from today, introduce more range, upgraded technology, and further scope for customisation. On top of this, the retro hatch costs no more than before, with prices starting from £21,495 (including the Government’s £3,750 Electric Car Grant). Versions with the larger battery continue to kick off from £23,945.
To make its all-electric supermini more efficient, Renault has redesigned the side mirrors and lower body trim, as well as optimising the battery systems. Models with the 40kWh ‘Urban Range’ battery will now cover 197 miles on a charge, while those with the upgraded 52kWh ‘Comfort Range’ battery are good for 259 miles – four miles further than before in both cases. The power outputs for the small and large-battery cars remain the same at 118bhp and 148bhp respectively.
Like the latest sixth-generation Clio, the Renault 5 has gained a new Smart driving mode that can automatically adjust the powertrain and other settings depending on your driving style. This means that, if you put your foot down to overtake someone, the car will switch to Sport mode, then go into Eco mode as you slow down to drive though a village.
Because of this, Renault has removed the ‘Multi-Sense’ drive mode button from the steering wheel. However, drivers can still switch between Comfort, Sport and Eco modes themselves either via the touchscreen or by using a voice command.
While the Renault 5’s retro-inspired exterior design remains, the paint options have expanded with the addition of new Flame Red and Shadow Grey, while Midnight Blue now comes with a contrasting red roofline on ‘techno+’ and ‘iconic five+’ trim levels. Customers will also be able to add a Starry Black roof and Red or Warm Titanium roofline, plus new graphics to the design and front wings.
The supermini’s 18-inch Techno wheel is now available in an optional gold finish which, excitingly for fans of nineties hot hatches, when paired with the midnight blue paint makes the Renault 5 look like a tribute to the legendary Clio Williams.
Inside, the chic fabric upholstery on top-spec iconic five+ models is now blue, instead of yellow, and the centre console features a magnetic, cooled wireless charging pad that can top up devices quicker while preventing overheating.
Then there’s Google’s AI-powered virtual assistant Gemini, which has been added to the infotainment system via an over-the-air update. This should provide more conversational discussions and can understand more natural requests and commands, plus you can interrupt Gemini mid-sentence or seamlessly switch languages at any point during the interaction.
Renault had previously revealed a new powertrain alongside these updates. It features a 107bhp electric motor that allows for 0-30mph in just 3.5 seconds – handy for zipping around town – and a different 36.5kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It uses a cell-to-pack technology and, according to Renault, delivers 190 miles of range. However, the company hasn’t added this version to the UK line-up yet.
Renault 5 not big enough for you? Don’t forget about the larger Renault 4 E-Tech, which can be had with an average saving of over £6,000 thanks to the Auto Express Find A Car service.