Verdict

Based on this passenger ride in a camouflaged prototype, the Bentley Torcal is shaping up to be a very convincing luxury EV. It’s quiet, comfortable and spacious, with an eye-catching yet practical interior and clever use of technology. It feels in keeping with Bentley’s DNA, and its aim to grow its customer base by attracting new buyers to the brand feels like an achievable one. The real acid test, however, will come when we drive the finished article.

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Bentley’s first-ever all-electric model, the Torcal, is reaching the final stages of its development. Around 60 prototypes are currently racking up test miles around the world, and Auto Express has hopped aboard one of them for a passenger-ride preview.

The Torcal will be officially revealed in September, with first deliveries to customers planned for spring 2027. The five-meter-long sports SUV will sit below the Bentayga in Bentley’s range and aims to attract new customers to the brand. It’s not intended to be an electric Bentayga alternative: its brief is to be a model all of its own, with a unique character and attributes.

First surprise, standing next to this fully camouflaged prototype in Monterey, California, is how low the roof is. While certainly not a small car, it’s noticeably more compact than the Bentayga. The disguise graphics and body cladding make it difficult to get a sense of the design, but the styling will carry traditional Bentley cues with a more modern treatment than the Torcal’s larger SUV stablemate.