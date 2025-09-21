I tend to go for a run to clear my head, but Dave’s first choice is to jump on his Vespa to blow the cobwebs away and bring a smile to his face. He hasn’t been able to take it out much this year, given the incessant rain, but fortunately the Junior is also designed to be fun to drive – and although it can’t give the same sense of freedom on open roads as a scooter, it can bring a smile to your face.

The steering is light and precise, the car feels agile and stable in corners, and when you put your foot down, the response is immediate and it genuinely does feel like a hot hatch. When you can drive the car the way it’s designed for, the ride is easy to forgive – it’s definitely on the firm side and you can feel the bumps on uneven road surfaces.

If you do take the car out for fun, you can virtually guarantee it’ll need charging when you’ve finished. Even with us driving more conservatively, our average has dropped from 3.6 to 3.3mi/kWh, although to be fair, a lower figure is inevitable over the winter months.

Our longest regular journey is the 100-mile trip between the south coast and London, which should be easy even starting with 80 per cent charge – and usually is. But on one trip when the weather was particularly bad, we needed a short stop to top up the battery en route to be sure of getting home, despite the car’s official range of 208 miles. Less powerful models have an official 255 miles.

To maximise range, we try not to use the heating too much; it mainly gets switched on to clear the windscreen or if our feet are just too cold. The heated seats are a great option and while there are no physical buttons for them, they are easy enough to turn on. A shortcut button below the touchscreen takes you directly to the climate controls, meaning you don’t have to delve through sub-menus.