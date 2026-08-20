Verdict

Part exhilarating sports car, part brutish muscle car, part intrepid sculpture, the herculean and wonderfully ferocious new Aston Martin Vantage S delivers big thrills and plenty of character. We’ll have to wait to see whether this and other more focused offerings can help the 113-year old British institution finally get back in the black, but one thing’s for sure: we’re going to have a lot of fun while it tries if this is the calibre of car it will deliver in the process.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Aston Martin can’t stop hemorrhaging money, with the company burning through cash like a rookie footballer on their first contract and sales numbers not able to support the business. But the luxury car maker thinks it’s finally found a way out of its financial black hole: speed.

Bosses have told us that from here on, Aston is going to be focusing its efforts on creating more special, more potent, more dynamic and, unsurprisingly, pricier versions of its DBX SUV and sports cars. Enter the new Vantage S, which ups the ante and drama yet again on the British brand’s answer to the Porsche 911 Turbo and Ferrari Amalfi.

This is the latest evolution of the second-generation Vantage which launched in 2018, but received a top-to-bottom overhaul in 2024, with a significant power boost and a stunning new interior among the highlights.