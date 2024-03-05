The new Dodge Charger is officially on sale in the UK via specialist importer Unity Automotive. Prices for the Sixpack R/T petrol model start from exactly £70,000, with Unity saying the car will soon be available to “view and drive” at its Oxford base.

The “first UK allocations” are available to order now, with the uprated 550bhp Scat Pack commanding a premium of £6,000 over that base 420bhp R/T model. In both cases, the prices refer to the conventional two-door model, but Unity says it will also be taking “special orders” for the four-door car and Daytona EV models to “customers’ personalised specifications”. Prices for these models haven’t been confirmed.

The Charger has been available in the US for more than 12 months, and we finally drove the muscle car in Italy earlier this month. At the time, pricing and details of how to get your hands on one hadn’t been announced. Unity has reiterated that all Chargers will be left-hand drive, with no right-hand-drive production planned.

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The base Charger R/T gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, which with 420bhp apparently boasts “the most standard horsepower of any muscle car”. Above this sits the 550bhp Charger Scat Pack with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo “high-output” engine.