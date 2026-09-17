Verdict

As well as being one of the most famous American muscle cars, the Charger is also one of the last. Only the Ford Mustang remains as a direct competitor, and the Dodge differentiates itself by being bigger, more practical and available with a choice of EV and petrol power.

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Its roominess is a plus but its sheer size holds it back on European roads; at more than 2m wide, it’s a big beast, and its weight has an impact on its dynamics, too. Nonetheless, this is a characterful car and a likeable one. In left-hand drive only, without availability in mainstream dealers, it’s a purchase for those who really want something out of the ordinary. They’ll find there’s plenty to like about the Charger but it’s likely to remain a rare sight on British roads.

One of the USA’s most famous muscle cars, the Dodge Charger, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. It’s a timely birthday as it also marks the latest eighth-generation model’s introduction to Europe, including the UK, via official importers - with a choice of petrol or all-electric power.

Choice is very much the word for this latest Charger, as it’s available with two or four doors, and its line-up from launch in Europe includes four different variants: two petrol and two electric. On the petrol side, the range kicks off with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Charger R/T, with 420bhp and eight-speed auto transmission. Then there’s a more powerful Scat Pack version, which uses the same engine and gearbox but with various mechanical tweaks to up power to 550bhp. Electric Chargers are badged Daytona, with two electric motors and a 100.5kWh battery. The Daytona R/T has the equivalent of 536bhp and the Daytona Scat Pack 670bhp, making it the most powerful muscle car on sale today. It’s not necessarily been a car traditionalists have embraced, however. It has been a slow seller in the USA, where it’s been available for nearly two years. The pure petrol Charger has been introduced Stateside in the last few months, badged as the Sixpack, since it has six cylinders.