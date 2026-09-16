Aion UT review
The Aion UT is being pitched as a Renault 5 rival, but in reality it’s closer in size to larger cars such as the Volkswagen ID.3
Our opinion on the Aion UT
The Aion UT straddles multiple areas of the new car market. It’s bigger and more expensive than a Renault 5 or MG4 Urban, while undercutting larger cars like the Volkswagen ID.3 or Cupra Born. As a package, however, there’s plenty to like: it’s spacious, decent enough to drive and proved very efficient during our test. The interior feels light, airy and mostly well built, but there are some fundamental UX issues that can’t (and won’t) be fixed overnight. Appealing finance offers sweeten the deal.
About the Aion UT
Aion is another new Chinese brand with big ambitions for the UK and European markets. It officially arrived in the summer of 2026 with the promising Aion V mid-size electric SUV, and now it’s looking to conquer the competitive B-segment supermini sector with the oversized UT hatchback.
But that’s the thing – no matter what the marketing people say, the UT is better compared to larger models like the Volkswagen ID.3 or Cupra Born than conventionally compact rivals such as the Renault 5 or Fiat Grande Panda; Aion’s second offering is only 9mm longer than the VW, and boasts similar levels of interior space. It undercuts it by several thousand pounds, too.
Just two versions of the UT will be sold in the UK. Both share the same 60kWh battery and 201bhp front-mounted motor – the only difference comes when you look at the kit list. Base cars start at £28,950 (£349 per month with a £1,949 deposit and zero per cent APR finance), but for just £1,200 more you can step up to the Premium Pack; more on that later.
In time, Aion will look to expand its EV-only range to include plug-in hybrids, with the S7 large SUV due in mid-2027. By the end of the decade, the line-up will span eight distinct models – presumably an unconscious reference to the industry-leading ‘Great 8’ warranty package, which also includes servicing, roadside assistance and MoT cover.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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The Aion UT is a dynamically capable but slightly forgettable car to drive. Just one powertrain combination is available, pairing a 60kWh battery with a 201bhp front-mounted motor – good for strong, linear acceleration up to and beyond the national speed limit.
Aion claims it has made tweaks to the suspension and chassis specifically for UK roads, including stiffer dampers and softer springs, plus uprated bump stops to make it better suited to our broken and battered tarmac. It seems to have worked; while the ride can feel a little fidgety at lower speed, it smooths out the faster you go – all the while managing not to crash through potholes.
The brakes are sharp and the pedal felt responsive, despite our car having covered just a few hundred miles. In typical Chinese EV fashion, it’s difficult to notice any change in the various levels of regenerative braking, although the strength did increase as the battery level depleted. If you like a one-pedal driving style, you’ll be better served elsewhere.
Probably the biggest thorn in the UT’s side is the intrusive ADAS, which within half a mile of setting off, had us fighting the steering wheel to prevent the car darting between the white lines. Like many of its Chinese contemporaries, there’s some work to be done to tailor these systems to UK and European tastes – something that will hopefully be possible via a future over-the-air (OTA) update.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Aion UT
|201bhp
|7.3s
|99mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
Just one battery and motor combination is offered, but thankfully it’s a good one. With 201bhp, the Aion UT is more powerful than almost any other B-segment supermini – outpacing many C-segment cars in the process.
Acceleration is strong – 0-62mph takes 7.3 seconds, and it felt keen to pull up to (and beyond) the UK’s national speed limit. A top speed of 99mph is plenty, with the UT sitting happily on the motorway for prolonged periods of time.
Town driving, visibility and parking
A large glasshouse and tall windscreen make the Aion UT an easy car to drive around town. Probably our biggest complaint is the deep dashboard, which without lifting your neck can make it difficult to see the car’s frontmost extremities, although this is largely fixed by the standard-fit 360-degree parking cameras.
Despite the relatively long wheelbase, the low-speed ride can feel a little fidgety. It’s never uncomfortable, however, and is unlikely to be cause for concern if you plan to spend most of your time in town.
Country road driving and handling
Sitting on obscure tyres from Chinese brand Chaoyang, we noticed a little slip and the occasional high-pitched chirp from the rubber when pulling out of junctions or side roads, although never enough to significantly slow progress. Confusingly, high-speed grip is very good – we never encountered any issue through long, sweeping bends or tight corners, where the UT felt stable and predictable at all times.
This is a safe and secure car to drive rather than a fun one. That said, the control weights are good, and turn-in is sharp enough without the risk of pronounced understeer. The various drive modes don’t massively affect the way the UT drives, although we will admit particularly liking the idea of the ‘Motion Sickness Relief’ function which, among other things switches the (admittedly limited) regen to ‘Low’ for smoother progress.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
As you’d expect from a supposed B-segment offering, the UT is perfectly at home in the city. However, as Aion’s PR team is keen to point out, its long wheelbase and overall dimensions help make it more capable out on open roads, too. We noticed a bit of wind noise around the door mirrors – and the inevitable increased tyre roar – at 70mph, but found the UT to otherwise be relatively refined on the motorway.
“The Aion UT is a safe and predictable car to drive – as long as you turn off the intrusive lane-keep assist which, at times, feels as if it wants to throw you into a hedge.” - Richard Ingram, Deputy Editor
Range, charging & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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Electric range, battery life and charge time
How you rate the Aion UT’s on-paper range figures depends on how you position it in the market. Aion wants it to be perceived as a B-segment alternative to cars such as the Renault 5 and MG4 Urban, but in reality it stacks up, size-wise, more closely to something like a Volkswagen ID.3 or Cupra Born.
Compare it with the Renault or MG4, and the Aion comes out on top – especially when you consider its strong real-world efficiency; we managed an impressive 4.8mi/kWh in normal driving on a sunny September day in the UK. That would allow you to comfortably surpass Aion’s claimed range of 268 miles – although in reality a bit more high-speed motorway work, or lower ambient temperatures, would see that figure fall.
An ID.3 is quite a bit more expensive, but opt for the biggest battery and you’ll be able to do up to 390 miles on a charge; the sportier Cupra tops out at 388 miles in base V1 spec.
Both of those cars offer significantly faster charge speeds, too. The Aion tops out at 87kW, for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 32 minutes. A base ID.3 is limited to 100kW, but top-spec cars can hit 183kW – allowing an 80 per cent charge (of its bigger 79kWh battery) in as little as 26 minutes.
For reference, the Renault and MG charge at speeds of between 80kW and 100kW (10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes), depending on battery and specification.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Aion UT
|60kWh
|268 miles
|26U
Insurance groups
Insurance group 26 isn’t ludicrous, but is at the higher end of the scale compared with rivals. Bigger-battery Renault 5s sit in group 22 (the entry-level cars are as low as group 18), while a mid-range Volkswagen ID.3 is group 25-27.
Tax
Every Aion UT falls comfortably below the £50k luxury car tax threshold for electric cars, meaning whichever version you go for you’ll pay a flat rate of £200 per year. As an EV, BiK stands at four per cent in 2026/27, rising to five per cent in 2027/28.
Depreciation
Residual values for the Aion UT haven’t been confirmed yet, but it’ll have its work cut out to beat the 45 to 46 per cent that experts VIP Data reckon the Renault 5 will hold onto after three years or 36,000 miles. A Volkswagen ID.3 should retain between 35 and 41 per cent over the same period.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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Take a seat inside the Aion UT and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. The sense of overarching quality runs more than skin deep, too – the seats are comfortable, and for the most part, the materials used feel as if they’ll be able to stand the test of time.
There’s loads of standard kit, too; base cars come with a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple and Android connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a digital instrument cluster. There’s a full suite of (over-sensitive) driver-assistance systems, plus 360-degree parking cameras, front and rear LED lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. The heat pump should help preserve range in the colder months. Prices start from £28,950 – or £349 per month with an attractive zero per cent finance offer at the time of writing.
But for just £1,200 more, you can add the Premium Pack. This brings a lovely panoramic roof, powered tailgate, wireless phone charging and electric-folding door mirrors among other niceties. We reckon it’s worth the extra.
Interior and dashboard design
At first glance, the Aion UT’s dashboard looks clean and clutter-free. The complete lack of buttons gives it a futuristic feel, even if in reality, it’s not that easy to navigate.
The controls for the door mirrors? Those are on the screen. The sunshade, to let light in through that glorious panoramic roof? You guessed it – on the screen. Even the headlight controls are buried in the main display.
It’s a shame, because otherwise, the UT feels like a pleasant place to be. There are lots of nice materials, and the driving position feels well thought through. Visibility is very good, and Aion claims there’s as many as 24 storage spots dotted around the cabin. Not that we managed to find that many…
Materials and build quality
On the whole, the Aion UT’s cabin feels really well built, and a cut above those of most B-segment superminis – including the MG4 Urban and Citroen C3. Every version comes with a soft-touch leatherette steering wheel and similarly trimmed seats, plus pleasing textured surfaces on the doors.
That feeling of quality is emphasised in cars fitted with the £1,200 Premium Pack thanks to fitment of ventilated seats, a panoramic roof and wireless phone charging – as well as a powered tailgate. That last one might not sound like that much of a big deal, but close the boot manually on a base UT and you’ll notice how light and flimsy it feels.
There are a few causes for concern however; the fake stitching on the doors won’t be to all tastes, and the top of the dashboard is made from very cheap, scratchy plastic. Thankfully you’ll not need to touch that too often. Worse, though, were the scratches visible on the centre console on one of the cars we tried – evident after only a couple of hundred miles.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Hopefully, Aion can make some changes to the UT’s infotainment system via future over-the-air (OTA) updates because, while the functionality is all there, and the processor feels well equipped to deal with complex, rapid-fire requests, it’s all too complicated.
Many of the car’s key functions are hidden in deep sub-menus, and as far as we could tell there was no quick way to turn off some of the UT’s intrusive ADAS systems. Find that menu, and you’re confronted by more than 20 different options and toggle switches to tailor the system just right – every time you enter the car.
Still, the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity seemed to work well, and there are a choice of USB slots (type A and C) dotted around to ensure your device never runs dry. Premium Pack cars get a cooled wireless charging pad, which did a mostly decent job of preventing our phone from overheating.
“We hope Aion is prepping some solid UX updates for the UT’s infotainment system; it’s simply too complicated as it stands.” - Richard Ingram, Deputy Editor
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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The Aion UT is quite a large car in the context of its chosen rivals, and undercuts models from the traditional compact family car segment – cars such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born.
By pushing the wheels right out into the corners of the car, Aion has extended the UT’s wheelbase to provide maximum space inside the cabin. The low-mounted battery and lack of driveshafts to the rear wheels (all UTs are front-wheel drive) allow for a totally flat floor, further improving room for rear-seat occupants.
There’s no frunk, but a decent-sized boot and the ability to raise or lower the floor depending on your requirements mean the UT is a practical car for small families.
Dimensions and size
Aion wants you to view the UT as a B-segment alternative to cars like the Renault 5 and Nissan Micra, when in reality it’s much closer in size to proper family cars like the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born. In fact, it’s only 9mm longer than the VW, with a similar-length wheelbase.
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Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Aion UT
|Renault 5
|Volkswagen ID.3
|Length
|4,270mm
|3,922mm
|4,261mm
|Width
|1,850mm
|1,774mm
|1,809mm
|Height
|1,575mm
|1,498mm
|1,562mm
|Wheelbase
|2,750mm
|2,540mm
|2,770mm
|Boot space
|440/1,600 litres
|326/1,106 litres
|385/1,267 litres
Seats & passenger space
The Aion UT’s long wheelbase translates to a decent amount of space inside. In the back, there’s plenty of legroom and a reasonable amount of headroom – even for a six-foot-tall adult sitting beneath the Premium Pack’s panoramic roof.
Up front, the large glasshouse and deep dashboard give a strong sense of space, while also improving visibility. That feeling of roominess is also aided by the open area ahead of the centre console – even if we’re not totally taken by the odd bottom-hinged cubby that opens awkwardly and doesn’t feel all that useful.
Boot space
The 440-litre boot is a good size, no matter whether you’re comparing the UT to supermini rivals like the Renault 5, or larger, family-orientated models such as the Volkswagen ID.3.
There’s a movable boot floor, which in its top position leaves room beneath for the charging cables. In this position you can fold the rear seats and benefit from a completely flat load area – providing a generous 1,600 litres of carrying capacity.
There’s no frunk, but Aion claims to offer 24 separate storage areas – from a traditional glove compartment to various cubbies dotted around the cabin. There’s also a pair of map pockets in the back of the front seats.
“The UT has size on its side, meaning there’s enough space for the whole family and all your luggage.”- Richard Ingram, Deputy Editor
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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As such a new brand to the UK, it’s impossible to make any detailed assumptions on how reliable the UT will be. That said, Aion isn’t a new brand in China; falling under the GAC umbrella, the company employs around 82,000 people globally, and recently built its 30-millionth car.
Further to this, Aion is offering its ‘Great 8’ package with every new car it sells. This includes an eight-year warranty, eight years of free servicing, eight years of roadside assistance and eight years of MoT cover; no other brand offers such complete aftersales care. You needn’t worry if you’re a long way from a dealer; Aion says it has trained AA technicians who will come and service your car at your home or office.
So it’s fair to say that Aion knows what it’s doing. This is proven by a recent five-star Euro NCAP rating – even on the newest and most stringent tests. That five-star score comprised an impressive 91 per cent for crash protection and 88 per cent for post-crash safety.
Because of the newness of this test, it’s impossible to compare the UT with its closest rivals. However, the Renault 5’s score of four stars when it was tested in 2024 suggests that by any reasonable metric, the Aion is a safer car.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|5 stars
|Safe driving
|66%
|Crash avoidance
|74%
|Crash protection
|91%
|Post crash safety
|88%
Buying, prices and deals
- Best buy: Aion UT Premium Pack
We think it’s worth paying the extra £1,200 – a drop in the ocean on a monthly finance deal – to step up to the Premium Pack. It adds plenty of useful features and a handful of luxuries that’ll make the car much more enjoyable to live with.
Aion UT alternatives
As we’ve mentioned throughout this review, the Aion UT straddles both the B and C-segments; it’s priced just above rivals like the Renault 5 and MG 4, but undercuts the similarly-sized Volkswagen ID.3. Other models to consider would include the excellent Nissan Leaf – Auto Express Car of the Year for 2026 – plus the Citroen C3, another previous CotY.
Aion UT pictures
Frequently Asked Questions
Every Aion UT comes with eight years of warranty, servicing, roadside assistance and MoT cover included – one of the most comprehensive aftersales packages on the market.