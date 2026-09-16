Our opinion on the Aion UT

The Aion UT straddles multiple areas of the new car market. It’s bigger and more expensive than a Renault 5 or MG4 Urban, while undercutting larger cars like the Volkswagen ID.3 or Cupra Born. As a package, however, there’s plenty to like: it’s spacious, decent enough to drive and proved very efficient during our test. The interior feels light, airy and mostly well built, but there are some fundamental UX issues that can’t (and won’t) be fixed overnight. Appealing finance offers sweeten the deal.

About the Aion UT

Aion is another new Chinese brand with big ambitions for the UK and European markets. It officially arrived in the summer of 2026 with the promising Aion V mid-size electric SUV, and now it’s looking to conquer the competitive B-segment supermini sector with the oversized UT hatchback.

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But that’s the thing – no matter what the marketing people say, the UT is better compared to larger models like the Volkswagen ID.3 or Cupra Born than conventionally compact rivals such as the Renault 5 or Fiat Grande Panda; Aion’s second offering is only 9mm longer than the VW, and boasts similar levels of interior space. It undercuts it by several thousand pounds, too.