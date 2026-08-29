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Long-term tests

Long-term test: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid

First report: Life with Fiat’s funky hybrid is off to a challenging start

By:Shane Wilkinson
29 Aug 2026
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - header9
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£1,199 off RRP*
Pros
  • On-board tech is easy to use
  • Pretty roomy inside for a supermini
  • Straightforward to drive
Cons
  • Questionable build quality
  • Cost-saving is obvious in places
  • Scratch-prone surfaces
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Verdict

The Fiat Grande Panda does a wonderful job of blending the simplicity of its ancestors with just enough modern tech that’ll actually be used. It’s also funky enough to turn a few heads and is an absolute breeze to pootle around in. Overall, this car follows a very promising and likeable recipe, even if it’s marred by some troublesome quality issues.

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  • Mileage: 1,218 miles
  • Efficiency: 41.2mpg

Allow me to begin this report with a confession: I’m a bit odd. I take an immense amount of joy in seeing the ancient, battered cars that are still earning their keep on the Continent.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - rear cornering9

One such example would be the Fiat Panda; there’s one on almost every street corner, usually with scraped bumpers and dents on every panel. Every generation of Panda has perfectly filled this brief of simplicity and durability, and if the new one wants even an ounce of its success, it’s got its work cut out.

After my first few weeks with the Grande Panda Hybrid, I’m pleased to announce that it’s mostly good news. While ADAS technology and screens are inevitable in this day and age, Fiat has done a wonderful job of keeping this new-fangled gadgetry straightforward.

There are switches for the climate control, buttons to silence the noisier safety features, and a proper key. Yes, one of those long metal things that you insert and rotate to start the car. Have some of that, keyless relay thieves!

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Now, I’m not against tech-filled cars, but it’s so refreshing to drive something that has the kit I actually need without endless faff and sub-menus. Granted, the Fiat’s infotainment system isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it’s responsive enough and easy to navigate. The screens are clear to read and colourful, too.

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Talking of colour, the Fiat Grande Panda is a joy to behold both inside and out. It’s unashamedly chunky on the outside and the interior is filled with characterful design cues. It’s very easy to overdo this sort of thing, but Fiat has just about managed to tread the line. However, while it’s all rather pleasing to the eye, things soon start to unravel when your hands become involved.

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - driving9

This is a cheap car by modern standards, so low-rent materials are a given. That’s not really an issue, but the problem lies with just how susceptible these surfaces are to scratches. With a little over 1,200 miles on the clock, my poor Panda is already carrying several battle scars ranging from the blue door panels to the piano-black plastic which surrounds the gear selector. Few of these were my doing because I like to be careful, but I’m already wondering what the cabin will look like after a mere 10,000 miles. 

There’s more bad news from under the bonnet, too, where the windscreen-wash reservoir pump has failed. This doesn’t do anything to discourage the old stereotype of Italian cars having iffy electronics, but hopefully we’ll be able to get it fixed quickly.

Rating:4.0 stars
Model tested:Fiat Grande Panda 1.2 Hybrid eDCT-6 La Prima
On fleet since:July 2026
Price new:£22,995
Powertrain:1.2-litre turbo petrol MHEV
Power/torque:109bhp/205Nm
CO2/tax:117g/km/29%
Options:Lago Blue paint (£750)
Insurance*:Group: 20 Quote: £473
Mileage1,218
Efficiency:41.2mpg
Any problems?Failed windscreen-wash reservoir pump

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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