Verdict

The Fiat Grande Panda does a wonderful job of blending the simplicity of its ancestors with just enough modern tech that’ll actually be used. It’s also funky enough to turn a few heads and is an absolute breeze to pootle around in. Overall, this car follows a very promising and likeable recipe, even if it’s marred by some troublesome quality issues.

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Mileage: 1,218 miles

1,218 miles Efficiency: 41.2mpg

Allow me to begin this report with a confession: I’m a bit odd. I take an immense amount of joy in seeing the ancient, battered cars that are still earning their keep on the Continent.

One such example would be the Fiat Panda; there’s one on almost every street corner, usually with scraped bumpers and dents on every panel. Every generation of Panda has perfectly filled this brief of simplicity and durability, and if the new one wants even an ounce of its success, it’s got its work cut out.

After my first few weeks with the Grande Panda Hybrid, I’m pleased to announce that it’s mostly good news. While ADAS technology and screens are inevitable in this day and age, Fiat has done a wonderful job of keeping this new-fangled gadgetry straightforward.

There are switches for the climate control, buttons to silence the noisier safety features, and a proper key. Yes, one of those long metal things that you insert and rotate to start the car. Have some of that, keyless relay thieves!