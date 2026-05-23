People moan that new cars have too much equipment nowadays, but the vast majority of this mandated kit is there to keep us safe. That said, I did roll my eyes when I noticed our MINI Aceman is equipped with an interior camera. At face value it appears superfluous given how poor the picture quality is. But on the bright side, end-to-end encryption means MINI won’t be able to snap me nipping out for a late-night snack in my pyjamas.

MINI Aceman SE Exclusive: second report

Does tech enhance the ownership experience?

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Mileage: 2,842 miles

2,842 miles Efficiency: 4.1 miles/kWh

As household budgets tighten and having several vehicles becomes less financially viable, cars nowadays must be all things to all drivers – and that’s exactly the intention of MINI’s ‘Experience Modes’ that I’ve been exploring on our Aceman.

I spend the vast majority of my time in the Aceman driving in the Core and Efficiency settings. The former provides the most balanced blend of power delivery and battery drainage, while the teal ambient lighting and interface colour associated with Core mode, in my opinion, very much complements the specification of our MINI.

Flick the wonderfully tactile toggle switch on the centre console and this will put you into Efficiency mode, accompanied by a sound very much akin to what you’d hear logging onto a Windows computer. Each Experience Mode has its own unique main page, with Efficiency’s offering a gauge of how economically you’re driving. Yet rather than using miles per kilowatt-hour, MINI’s chosen unit of measurement is the animal kingdom; gentle throttle usage is represented by a fluttering hummingbird, whereas a heavy right foot will cause a cheetah to sprint across the screen.

This Efficiency setting also limits power to preserve range, with the optional ‘Max Range’ mode capping the maximum speed to 60mph and turning off the air-con – something that I’ve seen can add a couple of dozen miles.