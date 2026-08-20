Verdict

With a larger, more powerful motor, the Dacia Spring is able to hold its own in a way it simply couldn’t previously. It transforms the dinky city car into an occasional – and surprisingly accomplished – motorway cruiser, even if refinement and road holding leave a little to be desired. The other changes are more trivial, meaning its pros and cons are otherwise unchanged; a used supermini will make more sense to most.

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Two months ago, a huge £4,000 price cut made the dinky Dacia Spring immeasurably more desirable – literally overnight. What was previously a compromised, relatively expensive alternative to petrol city cars, instantly looked more attractive. In its entry-level Expression trim, the Spring could finally lay claim to the title of Britain’s cheapest new car.

The news followed a round of recent updates that brought in a new LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, upgraded brakes and retuned suspension, plus the inclusion of a rear anti-roll bar for the first time. Also added was the option of a much punchier 99bhp electric motor, fitted to Extreme-spec cars such as the one we’re driving here.

That revised e-motor makes a massive difference to raw, on-paper performance. The Spring Extreme 100 (reference to this car’s metric horsepower figure) will officially do 0-62mph in just 9.6 seconds – only a fraction slower than a seventies VW Golf GTI. That claim doesn’t feel like the stuff of fantasy, either – providing you can tame that extra shove through the questionable Linglong-branded rubber.